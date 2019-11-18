WATERLOO -- After slipping into second place in the polls, Sen. Elizabeth Warren looks to bring back her momentum with a campaign stop at a local middle school.
Warren will hold a town hall event on Dec. 1 at George Washington Carver Academy, 1505 Logan Ave., in Waterloo, her campaign announced Sunday.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the event is slated to begin at 12:45 p.m., according to the campaign.
The event is free and open to the public.
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforwarren/event/159794/. Attendees with accessibility needs are asked to email iowa@elizabethwarren.com with the subject line "Accessibility Needs."
Three recent polls of likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers have put Warren behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg by an average of 2.2 points, according to Real Clear Politics.
She is polling at an average of 18.8% to Buttigieg's 21%, while Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are polling at 17.6% and 17.2%, respectively. The rest of the field is at 5% or less.
Warren's announcement comes on the heels of her Saturday town hall event at Wartburg College in Waverly.
