Elizabeth Warren's dog, husband, and Pulse Nightclub survivor making local campaign appearances

WATERLOO -- The Iowa Caucuses have officially gone to the dogs -- Elizabeth Warren's dog, in particular.

Bailey Warren, the golden retriever of the U.S. senator, as well as Warren's husband, Bruce Mann, will be at the Iowa for Warren Waterloo Field Office, 630 Sycamore St., at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Waterloo.

The pair will then hold a meet-and-greet in Waverly at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday though the location has not yet been set.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Also on Wednesday, Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting, will hold a conversation on gun violence prevention at 2:45 p.m. at Maucker Union on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls. Those interested in attending may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforwarren/event/213275/

Warren is polling at an average of 13.5% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics, good enough for fourth place among the Democratic contenders.

Photos: Elizabeth Warren campaigns in the metro area

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0