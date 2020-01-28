Elizabeth Warren's dog, husband, and Pulse Nightclub survivor making local campaign appearances

WATERLOO -- The Iowa Caucuses have officially gone to the dogs -- Elizabeth Warren's dog, in particular.
Bailey Warren, the golden retriever of the U.S. senator, as well as Warren's husband, Bruce Mann, will be at the Iowa for Warren Waterloo Field Office, 630 Sycamore St., at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Waterloo.
The pair will then hold a meet-and-greet in Waverly at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday though the location has not yet been set.
Also on Wednesday, Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting, will hold a conversation on gun violence prevention at 2:45 p.m. at Maucker Union on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls. Those interested in attending may RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforwarren/event/213275/
Warren is polling at an average of 13.5% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics, good enough for fourth place among the Democratic contenders.
Photos: Elizabeth Warren campaigns in the metro area
Courier staff writer (currently politics) from 2007-2012 and from 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa Associated Press Media Editors award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018).
Without calling him by name, Sen. Elizabeth Warren used Michael Bloomberg's recent entrance into the crowded Democratic presidential primary field as a jumping-off point for her wealth tax on billionaires like him.
Just one day removed from releasing her Medicare for All plan that would delay the actual roll-out of Medicare for All until what would be her third year in office, Sen. Elizabeth Warren didn't talk much Saturday afternoon about it.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a campaign event Sunday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.