Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren discusses her education funding reform proposal during a campaign stop April 23 at Allen University in Columbia, S.C. The Massachusetts senator put forth a sweeping plan to cancel billions in student loan debt and create a fund to help make per-student costs at historically black colleges and universities more comparable to other area institutions.

 AP PHOTO

IOWA FALLS -- Presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is touring Iowa again this weekend.

She'll begin in Ames on Friday at 1:45 p.m. and in Iowa Falls at 5:30 p.m. 

On Saturday she'll visit Osage at 10:15 a.m. and Mason City at 1:30 p.m. 

Warren and other candidates have been visiting Iowa more often as the Iowa Caucus get closer. The caucus is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020. 

