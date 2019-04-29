IOWA FALLS -- Presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is touring Iowa again this weekend.
She'll begin in Ames on Friday at 1:45 p.m. and in Iowa Falls at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday she'll visit Osage at 10:15 a.m. and Mason City at 1:30 p.m.
Warren and other candidates have been visiting Iowa more often as the Iowa Caucus get closer. The caucus is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.