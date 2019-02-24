WATERLOO — Another Democratic presidential hopeful is coming to the Cedar Valley.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 69, will be at Central Middle School at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, with doors opening at 9:45 a.m., and later that day she’ll be at Black Hawk County Democratic headquarters at 307 E. Fourth St.
On Friday, she’ll visit Dubuque, Decorah and Elkader.
“Warren will also attend a house party in Decorah, have coffee with local Democratic activists in Elkader and kick off a canvass for Senate District 30 special election candidate Eric Giddens in Waterloo,” according to a news release from her campaign.
This is Warren’s third trip to Iowa since declaring her intention to run for president Dec. 31.
She was elected to U.S. Senate in 2012, and won reelection in 2018. Warren has supported liberal policies and advocated for “Medicare for All.”
In 2019 Warren has visited Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Storm Lake, Des Moines, Ankeny, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Davenport.
She is one of a growing group of Democrats seeking the nation’s highest office, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who visited Waterloo on Feb. 8, and California Sen. Kamala Harris, who visited Feb. 24.
The public is invited to the Central Middle School event and can RSVP at this website: https://my.elizabethwarren.com/page/s/join-elizabeth-in-waterloo-?source=press.
