Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., arrives to speak at a town hall meeting Monday at Grinnell College in Grinnell Nov. 9. A battle is emerging between Warren and Kamala Harris for the support of black women, the Democratic Party’s most loyal and consistent voters.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WAVERLY -- The top-polling Democrat in the race for President will hold a town hall at Wartburg College this weekend.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall at Wartburg's Knights Ballroom inside the Saemann Student Center on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Doors open at noon, with the event beginning at 1:30 p.m., according to the Massachusetts senator's campaign. The event is free and open to the public.

Tickets are not required. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforwarren/event/152775/. Those who have accessibility needs are asked to email iowa@elizabethwarren.com with the subject line Accessibility Needs.

Warren is currently polling at an average of 21.8% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to the Real Clear Politics average. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is polling at 17.5%, while Sen. Bernie Sanders and Vice President Joe Biden are polling at 15.8% and 15.5%, respectively. The rest of the Democratic presidential field is polling at an average of 4% or less.

