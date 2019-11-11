WAVERLY -- The top-polling Democrat in the race for President will hold a town hall at Wartburg College this weekend.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall at Wartburg's Knights Ballroom inside the Saemann Student Center on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Doors open at noon, with the event beginning at 1:30 p.m., according to the Massachusetts senator's campaign. The event is free and open to the public.
Tickets are not required. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforwarren/event/152775/. Those who have accessibility needs are asked to email iowa@elizabethwarren.com with the subject line Accessibility Needs.
Warren is currently polling at an average of 21.8% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to the Real Clear Politics average. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is polling at 17.5%, while Sen. Bernie Sanders and Vice President Joe Biden are polling at 15.8% and 15.5%, respectively. The rest of the Democratic presidential field is polling at an average of 4% or less.
