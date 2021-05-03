Electric scooters could come to downtown Waterloo in early June

The company plans to hire one Waterloo resident to manage the fleet of electric scooters. This person is a contractor who can either work alone or hire additional staff, Shoemaker said. They will monitor where scooters are located and their battery levels, repair any damaged scooters and relocate scooters to higher-demand areas as needed.

The city is able to set its own boundaries for ridership. If scooters try to exit the designated area, Shoemaker said, they will be stopped and the device will beep. Riders will be notified on their mobile application that they are leaving the available operating zone. The fleet manager will be notified and can go retrieve the scooter, Shoemaker said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The scooters go up to 15 mph, Shoemaker said, but the city can designate zones where the scooters will automatically slow. She said this could be helpful during events that attract a lot of pedestrian traffic, like holiday parades or citywide activities such as the My Waterloo Days festival or RAGBRAI.

Scooters from Bird feature front lights and back blinking lights along with other safety technology, Shoemaker said.