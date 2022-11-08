Wulf wins seat in House District 76

Republican Derek Wulf was picked by the voters Tuesday night to represent Iowa House District 76.

Wulf received 60.7% of the vote, or 8,225 votes, while his Democratic opponent Kate Wyatt received 39.26% of the vote, or 5,320 votes.

District 76 stretches south and east of Hudson, dipping into Tama and Benton counties, including the towns of Traer and Dysart.

“I think that the hard-working, deep-rooted folks of 76 really spoke up and said ‘enough is enough’ and that they’d no longer let politicians decide what their priorities are,” Wulf said.

He said the biggest thing he learned on the campaign trail is to “listen to the people that live here, work here and make their living here.”

Wulf said the themes he stressed during the campaign will be his focus at the state Capitol.

“We’re gonna fight for the families in our rural district, the businesses in our rural district and agriculture in District 76,” he said. “They can guarantee that’s the message I’m going to take forward to Des Moines."

Wulf said he appreciates Wyatt, a Hudson resident, “running a clean race” and that they can both look back on the campaign “with their head held high” knowing they are both graduates of Hudson Community Schools.

In a messsage conceding the election, Wyatt said: “I want to thank everyone who encouraged me to run and helped us do the work,” said Wyatt. “Every extra effort to help us get our message to the voters, to encourage me along the way, and to support our campaign is appreciated beyond words.”

Wyatt continued: “Although I am disappointed at the outcome tonight, the fight in me is not over. I am proud to continue to represent the city of Hudson, and will continue to work as a leader in the Cedar Valley and for the causes that are so near and dear to me.”

“I appreciate every voter that marked my name on the ballot, and I promise you all I will continue to fight for the things you told me are important to you and will be watching closely to make sure our newly elected officials do the same,” said Wyatt.