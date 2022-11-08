 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Timi Brown-Powers wins fifth term in House District 61

WATERLOO — Timi Brown-Powers claimed her fifth term as representative for Iowa House District 61 in Tuesday's election.

Brown-Powers, a Democrat, bested Libertarian John Bothwell, grabbing 74% of the vote – 6,436 to 2,118 in unofficial results. There were 76 write-in votes.

Brown-Powers, 55, a therapist at MercyOne Medical Center, was first elected to the Iowa House in 2014.

It was the first time running for public office for Bothwell, 33, of Waterloo.

House District 61 includes southern Waterloo and southeast Black Hawk County.

Jerome Amos Jr., currently a member of the Waterloo City Council, was elected to Iowa House District 62, which includes northern Waterloo, in an uncontested race. The District 62 seat was left open with recent redistricting.

Also returned to state legislative offices in uncontested races were Bill Dotzler in Iowa Senate District 31 (13,278 votes to 420 write-in votes); and Bob Kressig in Iowa House District 75 (9,361 votes to 341 write-ins).

