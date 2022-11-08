Timi Brown-Powers wins fifth term in House District 61

WATERLOO — Timi Brown-Powers claimed her fifth term as representative for Iowa House District 61 in Tuesday's election.
Brown-Powers, a Democrat, bested Libertarian John Bothwell, grabbing 74% of the vote – 6,436 to 2,118 in unofficial results. There were 76 write-in votes.
Brown-Powers, 55, a therapist at MercyOne Medical Center, was first elected to the Iowa House in 2014.
It was the first time running for public office for Bothwell, 33, of Waterloo.
