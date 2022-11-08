Sweeney gains control of Iowa Senate District 27

An incumbent state senator will take the reins in a new district -- Iowa Senate District 27.
Sen. Annette Sweeney, R-Buckeye, won the race on Tuesday with 66.65% of the vote, or 16,889 votes. She ran against Sam Cox, D-Grinnell, who received 33.22% of the vote, or 8,418 votes.
District 27 spans five counties, south from Janesville all the way to Montezuma in Poweshiek County. It includes cities such as Iowa Falls, Grundy Center and Tama.
Sweeney currently represents Senate District 25. Under redistricting she will gain two and a half new counties.
“I’m really excited about having the new district and learning more about the state of Iowa and the people that make it tick,” Sweeney said.
She said she learned a lot about her new constituents on the campaign trail.
“(Excitement) was the most consistent thing I saw,” she said. “They feel like Iowa is going in the right direction. They’re down about inflation and prices, but Iowans don’t give up and that’s what’s so cool.”
Once she gets back to the state house, Sweeney said she is going to collaborate with other legislators to exchange ideas for the next session.
Sweeney also noted that Cox ran a “very nice and clean campaign” and that she “is a delight.”
PHOTOS: Former President Trump rallies in Sioux City
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport on Thursday.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Brenna Bird, candidate for Iowa Attorney General, gives a speech during a political rally where former President Donald Trump later spoke in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City on Thursday.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
