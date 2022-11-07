State senator faces newcomer in Tuesday's Iowa House District 67 race

A state senator is running against a first-time candidate for the Iowa House of Representatives District 67 seat in Tuesday’s election.

Republican Craig Johnson of Independence is seeking the House position after once-a-decade redistricting put him in Iowa Senate District 34 with Sen. Dan Zumbach, a Republican from Ryan.

Democrat Terry McGovern, 58, of Earlville is challenging Johnson for the House District 67 seat. He is a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and an Air Force veteran. District 67 includes more than half of Buchanan County, all of Delaware County and a small portion of Dubuque County.

McGovern said he was motivated to run in part because he was concerned over a Republican supermajority in the Legislature.

“As a citizen from Iowa seeing the last six years dominated by one party, that troubles me because that’s not a democracy,” he said. “And knowing what I know about decision-making and when you’re dealing with wicked problems, you really need diverse imputs to generate the best solutions.”

McGovern identified several issues he wanted to tackle if he is elected. One major point he identified is doing more to protect abortion in Iowa after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. While women’s reproductive rights are important to McGovern, he claimed safeguarding them would also play a part in the economy.

According to McGovern, statewide restrictions on abortion in Iowa would result in fewer women and families moving to Iowa, impacting what is already a workforce shortage.

“Fundamentally, women’s reproductive rights is about human rights. It’s about women’s freedom to make choices over their own bodies,” he said. “But, from a business standpoint, when you look at the labor crisis that’s the No. 1 issue for businesses.”

Also with the idea of attracting families to Iowa, McGovern said that he was interested in education reform and improving schools. Additionally, he spoke on the issue of carbon dioxide-capturing pipelines – a hot-button issue in Deleware County – and expressed concerns that they could be used as a means to implement eminent domain for private profit.

“I don’t care what party you belong to, this is something that’s just un-American,” McGovern said.

The Courier reached out to Johnson multiple times for an interview but didn’t receive a response before press time.