Sen. Dotzler announces re-election bid

WATERLOO -- State Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, has announced his bid for reelection in 2022.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve the residents of Waterloo,” Dotzler said in his announcement. “Since being elected to the Iowa Senate five terms ago, I have always focused on working in a bipartisan way to pass legislation that promotes economic growth and supports our hard-working families.”

In the press release, Dotzler said he plans to focus on the ongoing workforce crisis in Iowa, and on creating more pathways to employment in the state. Measures he said he wishes to advance include: Expanding apprenticeships, career training and technical education; increasing funding to schools; affordable child care and guaranteeing access to free, universal pre-k programs; investing in more affordable housing and helping more Iowans become homeowners; and expanding high-speed Internet services to schools, families and businesses.

“I have fought to ensure Iowa’s workforce has the right educational training to succeed in today’s workplaces. I have also made it a priority to ensure Iowans have fair wages and safe and healthy workplaces,” Dotzler said. “With the multitude of challenges Iowan’s face, including the state’s ongoing workforce crisis, I hope to help guide the Legislature to make changes to the controversial direction our state is heading and ensure that Iowa is a great place to work, play and raise our families.”

Dotzler represents Senate District 31.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0