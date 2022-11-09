Republican Charley Thomson elected to House 58 seat

The Charles City attorney and businessman who reigned supreme in the Republican primary has secured the House District 58 seat, according to unofficial election results Tuesday.

Charley Thomson, 62, won with 7,365 votes, or 59.09%, over Dené Lundberg, 61, a Floyd resident and retired Charles City family consumer sciences teacher, who tallied 40.80% with 5,086 votes.

He’ll represent Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties.

“My message resonated with voters, and I’m humbled and very grateful,” Thomson said.

He added that “my opponent ran a very good campaign, and worked very hard at it,” while pointing out that he admired her passion and commitment to her cause.”

“I applaud her for that,” he said.

Thomson said his success came from “being very clear with voters on issues, not generalisms” and letting voters know that if he won, “he’ll represent all voters, and he’ll really mean that.”

“We’re facing serious issues and have to address them head on, and not run away from them,” Thomson said.

Specifically, it was the school choice issue that he felt most resonated with voters, and “protecting Iowans from federal overreach.”

Going forward he’ll be canvassing Thursday and will look to continue listening to others.

“Legislating is a team sport, and I don’t want to get ahead of my skis,” Thomson said.

Redistricting created the open seat formerly held by first-term Republican Steven Bradley, who ran in Iowa House District 66.

Thomson previously lost a Republican primary for then-Iowa House District 52 in 2020. Lundberg had never run for public office.

Lundberg jumped into the race after the primaries when the Democratic Party nominated her in the summer.