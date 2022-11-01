Iowa Secretary of State candidate Joel Miller speaks at Waterloo Rotary

WATERLOO — How easily Iowans can vote was a focus of Linn County Auditor Joel Miller’s comments Monday to the Waterloo Rotary Club.

The Democratic candidate for Iowa secretary of state in the Nov. 8 election shared his background on growing up in Independence and how he got into politics.

He also went into his reasons for running against incumbent Paul Pate, who wasn’t part of the forum. In particular, Miller suggested that the ability to vote – especially early and mail-in – had become more difficult during Pate’s tenure. Issues cited included extensive regulations and deadlines for early voting and mail-in voting registration that he said not only inconvenienced voters, but cut down on overall participation.

“We’ve made it very inconvenient,” Miller said. “It’s the only industry that I can think of where we’re going to make it more inconvenient and that we’re going to have more people using the service – more people buying the product.”

Miller discussed the steps he would take to deal with these issues.

Among those are extending early voting from 20 to 40 days while also automatically registering voters at age 17. Other proposals include extending the number of drop boxes to be proportionate by population instead of county and sending out information on candidates to voters. Miller cited his own experience of seeing voters on election day browsing their phones while voting, looking up information on candidates. This is especially prevalent, he said, with judges.

He also emphasized the importance of the secretary of state position, saying that he considered himself to be running for the most important office in the Cedar Valley. He criticized voters for deciding on candidates based on “selfish reasons” like the current state of the economy. He closed by saying that Iowa voters had the choice of putting “service over self” by prioritizing elections instead of economics.

“People talk about what the economy – that the economy is the No. 1 thing. Really?” Miller said. “I think our democracy’s at stake. I think that’s what the issue is.”

Following his speech, Miller took time to answer questions from the audience.