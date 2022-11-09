Iowa House Speaker claims District 57 seat

Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley of New Hartford defeated Democratic challenger Carissa Froyum of Denver in the Iowa House District 57 race on Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
Grassley, 39, tallied 8,889 votes, or 64.47%, versus the 4,885 votes, or 35.43%, received by Froyum. There were 14 write-in votes.
“I’m very thankful to represent the people of this state and bring experience to Des Moines ... and look forward to having a seat at the table,” he said.
Grassley will represent Butler County and part of Bremer County that includes Waverly. He said his campaign's success leaned on not being the politician who “says something and does something else.”
He'll continue to push for lower taxes, having a balanced budget and backing Iowans’ freedoms.
He’s been in the Iowa House since 2007 and currently represents the 50th District. The farmer, and grandson of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, ran uncontested in the Republican primary.
Grassley was watching the results in the “war room” at a Hilton hotel in Des Moines with others from the Republican House caucus and his grandfather.
“Thanks for the support, and thanks to my old district, and I look forward to getting reacquainted with Bremer County,” Grassley said.
Froyum, 43, is a sociology professor at the University of Northern Iowa who was placed on the ballot by the Democratic Party after no one ran in the primary.
Froyum lost in 2020 to Rep. Sandy Salmon in District 63.
Rep. Shannon Lundgren currently represents District 57. After redistricting, she ran for reelection to House District 65.
