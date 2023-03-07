INDEPENDENCE — A physical plant and equipment levy ensuring more funding for Independence Community Schools passed by a 32-vote margin Tuesday night.

The PPEL passed in a special referendum by a margin of 402-370.

“I’m thankful for all the supporters, and we’ve been very diligent with the taxpayer funds and taxpayer money,” said Superintendent Russell Reiter. “And our goal is to reduce the school district levy and the overall tax rate.”

The school district will be authorized to annually levy a maximum of 67 cents per $1,000 of taxable value on property owners for 10 years. The revenue would be used for building purchases and improvement on school grounds, leasing of technology and equipment, paying off debt, and other expenses tied to construction and improvement of Independence schools.

Last September, the district sought approval for the same PPEL amount but it failed, with 52% of voters opposing it.

Also on the ballot, Audrey Hill, widow of former Independence Mayor Rob Hill, was elected to the School Board in District 1. The only candidate on the ballot, she received 647 out of 649 of the votes.

