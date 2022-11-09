Hoffman beats Pratt in Bremer County Treasurer race

WAVERLY — Republican Adam Hoffman will be Bremer County’s next treasurer, according to Tuesday's unofficial election results.

Waverly’s mayor, who spends his day job as a funeral planner, landed 6,569 votes, or 60.93%, defeating Erin Pratt, an 11-year clerk in the office. She got 4,206 votes, or 39.01% of ballots cast. There were also six write-in votes.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me through these last 286 days of my campaign," he wrote on his campaign Facebook page. "More specifically, I want to thank my wife, children, parents, in-laws and my brother for being my inspiration to serving the community. I also appreciate the support of current Treasurer Sue Shonka, and Treasurer Clerks Jackie Bohr, Jen Schmitt, and Carrie Zweibohmer (and) the Bremer County GOP Central Committee.

“I most certainly appreciate all of those who signed my nomination petition back in the spring, those who turned out and supported me in the primary election in June, and also those who supported me through today’s election by hosting signs and taking on the most important task … turning out to the polls to vote.”

The 42-year-old will replace Bremer County Treasurer Sue Shonka, who’s retiring at the end of the year. She’s been in office since 2007, according to her office's website.

Pratt, 45, from outside of Plainfield and north of Horton, was nominated by the Democratic Party this summer, and decided not to run in the primary because of her support for Angie Burrows, one of the deputy treasurers, who ran in the Republican race against Hoffman and lost.

Hoffman has said he will give up his job at the funeral home, but intends to finish out his term as mayor and is interested in running for re-election.