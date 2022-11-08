Hildebrandt victorious in contested Bremer County supervisor race

WAVERLY — Republican Dewey Hildebrandt will continue to serve on the Bremer County Board of Supervisors, according to unofficial election results.

Hildebrandt, who has been on the board for 10 years, earned 2,663 votes Tuesday, or 75.98%, beating fellow longtime supervisor Tim Neil, a business owner and former Plainfield mayor, in District 3.

Neil, who was on the ballot as an independent, received 837 votes, or 23.88%. Five votes, or less than 1%, were write-in votes.

Both ended up in the same district after redistricting.

“I feel very good about the results, but I’m a little reserved,” said Hildebrandt. “Tim’s been my colleague for many years, and we’ve built a friendship … it’s tough, but that’s why we have elections.”

Hildebrandt spent the night with his wife Darla picking up campaign signs and at the courthouse waiting for the results.

The former county sheriff chalked up his victory to a number of factors like name recognition. Despite the change in boundaries, he said he ended up representing a lot of the same cities, which gave him a “significant advantage.”

“I’m fairly modest, but I feel like I have a record of getting things done,” he said.

Once sworn in for his new four-year term, he’s looking forward to having conversations with the likely new treasurer, Adam Hoffman, and continuing to work on the courthouse upgrade project.

“I want to express my deep appreciation to the voters and I will do my very best not to disappoint,” Hildebrandt said. “I’ll work with peers from both parties. Anything that gets done doesn’t get done alone.”

Neil, 64, has served on the board for 12 years, and identifies as a Republican, ran as an independent because he “felt very strongly that everybody in that new district has a right to vote on who represents instead of letting one party decide it.”

District 2 was left with an open seat. Republican newcomer Corey Cerwinske, a Waverly businessman, was the only person who ran for the position.

Cerwinske tallied 3,082 votes, or 97.84%. The remaining 2.16% were write-in votes.