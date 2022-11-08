Hall, Trelka win Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors race

WATERLOO — A new face will join the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors after Democrat Tavis Hall won a seat Tuesday.

Hall received the second most votes after Republican incumbent Dan Trelka. Trelka received 24,657 votes, or 29.16% of the vote, and Hall received 21,089 votes, or 24.94%.

They beat out Republican Dennis Halverson, who received 22.7% of the vote, and Glen Keith, with 22.43%. There were 661 write-in votes. Current board chairman Craig White was running a write-in re-election campaign.

A total of 47,500 ballots were cast, which is 54.43% of registered voters in the county.

Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo, said he is “excited” and ready to “make good things happen.” His first priority once joining the board will be to start the process of reassessing the strategic plan.

“It’s gonna take time and take community involvement,” said Hall, 37. “But I know the community is ready for it and I’m ready to step up given the opportunity.”

He is hopeful everyone who ran for supervisor will “continue their service.”

Trelka, a former Waterloo police chief and owner of a furniture store, said he’s relieved at the election results.

“I’m humbled that the voters were willing to re-elect me and I wanna do what’s in the best interest of the county,” said the 58-year-old. “It was a decisive victory that validates that I’m doing my job for all the citizens.”

Although already on the board, he said one of his first initiatives going back is to look at capital projects for public health, such as finding a new director and allocating federal American Rescue Plan funding for facilities.

He said he welcomes his new colleague.

“Change is always good in my opinion,” Trelka said. “We can accomplish some pretty neat things and I’m looking forward to what we accomplish and what we pursue collectively.”

Other county races were uncontested.

Republican Lynda Hintzman won the county treasurer race with 35,054 votes, or 97.9%. There were 752 write-in votes.

Democrat Sandie L. Smith won the race for county recorder with 32,764 votes, or 97.77%. There were 748 write-in votes.

Democrat Brian J. Williams won the race for county attorney with 32,358 votes, or 97.74%. There were 748 write-in votes.