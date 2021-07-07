Dustin Ganfield to run for Cedar Falls Council

CEDAR FALLS — Systems analyst Dustin Ganfield will join two others seeking to represent Cedar Falls Ward 5 this fall.
Ganfield announced his candidacy for City Council on his personal and campaign Facebook pages and by press release Wednesday.
“I decided to run for City Council to restore aspects of our representative government that have gone missing,” Ganfield said. “I’m committed to serving the community that my family loves and ensure all voices in Ward 5 are heard. I’m running to participate in a City Council that proactively addresses opportunities for improvement and for citizens to have a voice with the leadership and direction of Cedar Falls.”
Ganfield has nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and works as a core systems analyst at Veridian Credit Union. He is also studying emergency management and disaster recovery at Upper Iowa University. He’s an active volunteer for Cedar Valley Soccer Club and Cedar Heights Baptist Church.
On his campaign’s Facebook page he offers some general priorities including wanting “highly qualified experts in our civil service roles” and a City Council that’s proactive in its approach to the challenges of a growing community.
"I may not be perfect, but I will fight for what I think is right, and in my opinion, that's a quality the citizens should want from a person representing them at any level of government."
Frank Darrah is gearing up for his fifth campaign for city council. But it'll be the first time he'll have a challenger.
“I want my voice to matter downtown and I know you do too, so I am running to make sure your voices are heard,” Ganfield wrote on a Facebook post.
Ganfield joins retired Waterloo police officer Rob Michael in challenging incumbent Frank Darrah, who announced his intent to run for a fifth term in late June. Darrah is the second-longest serving councilor with 16 years on the dais.
Voters can learn more about Ganfield on the Facebook page Dustin Ganfield for Cedar Falls and reach him via email at DustinGanfield.CF5@Gmail.com.