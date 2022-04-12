Craig White announces BOS reelection bid

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Supervisor Craig White has announced his bid for a sixth term in the 2022 elections.

White, a Democrat and a Waterloo native, stated that his record on with the Board of Supervisors has been solid, saying he’s been able to keep taxes low while helping to improve roads and bridges in the area.

White has served for 16 consecutive years on the board and 20 years overall.

“I’ve been a supervisor the past 16 years; I’ve enjoyed working for the citizens of Black Hawk County,” White said. “And I’d like to continue for four more years. I’m a dedicated employee. I’m here every day. I take pride in the work that I do.”

He also cited extensive work he’s done in the community, including involvement with the Mental Health Board, Pathways, North Star Community Services and with Waterloo and Black Hawk County veterans’ groups, including American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Cedar Valley Hospice. White is a Vietnam veteran who served for two years in the United States Army.

Moving forward, White said another term for him would be largely staying the course, while also guiding the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds towards county projects.

“To continue to do the things we’ve been doing, the roads and bridges and that stuff,” White said. “Continue on the path we’re going because we’re progressing quite well and getting our roads and bridges in better shape and making working conditions better here at the courthouse.”

