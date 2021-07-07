 Skip to main content
Cedar Falls mayoral candidate Blanford to hold 'Talk with Tom'
Cedar Falls mayoral candidate Blanford to hold 'Talk with Tom'

CEDAR FALLS -- Tom Blanford, candidate for Cedar Falls mayor, will host the first of eight “Talk with Tom” events from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Clay Street Park, on the corner of 15th and Clay streets.

“One of the main things I believe the mayor of Cedar Falls should be is open and accessible to the public,” Blanford said. “These events, much like town halls, will allow residents to ask me questions directly and receive real-time answers. These events will help me better understand the current needs of Cedar Falls in addition to educating the residents on my plan.”

Tom Blanford

Tom Blanford (2021)

Blanford is vice president of administration at Collins Holding Company in Cedar Falls. He served on the city's Human Rights Commission for three years, was elected Ward 4 representative on the City Council in 2016 and was appointed mayor pro tem in 2018 and 2019. He lost his seat in 2020 to Simon Harding.

In his time on the council, Blanford voted against new rental ordinances that passed, in favor of new nuisance laws that also passed, and against allowing chickens within city limits, which didn’t pass at the time but became legal after a March vote. In 2017, Blanford opposed a ban on discharging fireworks in the city, saying it was unenforceable; advocated against a part-time mayor; and voted in the minority against an ordinance making landlords pave their parking lots. By the 2019 election, Blanford was a supporter of the public safety officer model, in contrast to Harding, a possible factor in his loss.

When announcing his intention to run for mayor in May, he said he would help guide the city’s long-term planning strategy, work closely with council members to “find common ground and work toward solutions,” bring new businesses to the city and work with UNI to “address workforce issues” they’re facing.

For more information on Blanford’s campaign, go to tomforcfmayor.com.

