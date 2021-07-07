Cedar Falls mayoral candidate Blanford to hold 'Talk with Tom'

CEDAR FALLS -- Tom Blanford, candidate for Cedar Falls mayor, will host the first of eight “Talk with Tom” events from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Clay Street Park, on the corner of 15th and Clay streets.

“One of the main things I believe the mayor of Cedar Falls should be is open and accessible to the public,” Blanford said. “These events, much like town halls, will allow residents to ask me questions directly and receive real-time answers. These events will help me better understand the current needs of Cedar Falls in addition to educating the residents on my plan.”

Blanford is vice president of administration at Collins Holding Company in Cedar Falls. He served on the city's Human Rights Commission for three years, was elected Ward 4 representative on the City Council in 2016 and was appointed mayor pro tem in 2018 and 2019. He lost his seat in 2020 to Simon Harding.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}