Cedar Falls mayoral candidate Blanford to hold second 'Talk with Tom'

CEDAR FALLS — Tom Blanford, candidate for Cedar Falls mayor, will host the second of eight “Talk with Tom” events from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Neighbors Park, on the corner of Center and Cedar streets.

“I appreciate everyone who attended our first event. I enjoyed answering their questions and hearing their vision for the future of Cedar Falls,” Blanford said. “I believe we can move Cedar Falls forward when we share our ideas and work together. I look forward to connecting with fellow residents at our future events.”

Blanford is vice president of administration at Collins Holding Company in Cedar Falls. He served on the city’s Human Rights Commission for three years, was elected Ward 4 representative on the City Council in 2016 and was appointed mayor pro tem in 2018 and 2019. He lost his seat in 2020 to Simon Harding.

Blanford also has worked with multiple local organizations, including the Cedar Bend Humane Society, Cedar Valley United Way, Friends of Hartman Reserve, the Cedar Falls Schools Foundation, the Cedar Valley Rotary Club, Grow Cedar Valley, the Iowa Credit Union League and the Cedar Falls Lions Club.