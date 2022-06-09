Butler, Buchanan, Grundy counties see modest turnout in primaries

Voters in Butler, Buchanan and Grundy counties made their voices heard in Tuesday’s primary elections.

With 24.6% and 19.05% of the vote respectively, Dawn Vogel and John Kurtz advanced in a primary of six Republicans for the two open seats for the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors. There were 556 votes for Vogel and 429 for Kurtz. Democrat Dennis Fuller also advanced as the only Democrat in the primary with 774 votes. There are currently two seats open and the winners will replace supervisors Don Shonka and Gary Gissel, whose terms will end in January.

“I am ecstatic about the results in the primary, and I want to thank everyone who came out and voted,” Vogel said.

Buchanan County Treasurer Gina Mether ran unopposed in the Republican primary and netted 1,152 votes. Democrat incumbents Michelle Mangrich and Shawn Harden ran with no primary challengers in the county recorder and attorney elections, with no Republicans running. There were 822 votes cast for Mangrich and 794 for Harden.

Overall, Buchanan County saw a turnout of 16%, or 2,254 ballots cast for 14,066 registered voters.

Butler County had a 16.5% turnout, with 1,682 ballots cast for 10,146 registered voters. Republicans Roxanne Nicolaus, Janice Jacobs and David Kuehner faced no primary challenges to their incumbencies for the treasurer, recorder and attorney seats. Nicolaus received 1,209 votes, Jacobs got 1,220 and there were 1,137 votes for Kuehner. They also had no opponents on the Democratic ballot.

In the Board of Supervisors, District 3 incumbent Rusty Eddy faced no challengers in his primary, but received 337 votes. Meanwhile, there was a competitive race for District 2 to replace incumbent Tom Heidenworth. Only 562 votes were cast, but the results were close, with Wayne Allan Dralle edging out Melanie Brandt 199 votes to 190 to advance. He faces no Democratic challengers for the seat. A third candidate, Bronz Heimke, got 172 votes.

In Grundy County, there was a slightly higher turnout of 20.6%. According to County Auditor Rhonda Deters, this is actually a steep climb in participation compared with 2018. Back then, participation was only 12.5%.

“Precincts 3 and 4 had the largest voter turnout at 33.95% and 22.58% respectively,” Deters said. “There was a contested race on the Republican ballot for county supervisor for those precincts which likely drove voter turnout. Countywide, 33.6% of registered Republicans and 23.13% of registered Democrats voted in this election.”

With primaries in Districts 2 and 4 of the Board of Supervisors, Republican incumbents Heidi Nederhoff and Mark Schildroth both advanced to the general election with no Democratic challengers. Schildroth ran unopposed, but Nederhoff faced challenger Justin Steppe, beating him with 62.7% of the vote, 305 to 181.

County Treasurer Brenda Notebroom, Recorder Travis Case and Attorney Erika Allen faced no challengers in the Republican ballot with no Democrats running in the primary. Notebroom received 1,396 votes, while Case received 1,320 and 1,264 ballots were cast for Allen.

