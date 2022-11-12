Bremer County's election day registrations soar, voter turnout comparable to 2018

WAVERLY — The bustling feeling of Tuesday’s midterm election at polling sites in Bremer County could be attributed to the number of people who registered to vote that same day, said Auditor Shelley Wolf.

“We had way, way, way more election day registrations than ever before all around the county, but especially in (Waverly) Ward 3 with Wartburg College,” she said.

Exactly how many more, compared to past years, was not immediately available. But Wolf noted about 230 people turned in paperwork that day. While it's hard to verify which were students, a "fair number" gave the college's address.

Lindsey Leonard, Wartburg's assistant dean of students, said one reason might be because it was "much easier" for students to verify their address this year.

Despite Wolf hearing from workers about how there seemingly was never a stop in the action, the voter turnout was comparable to the 2018 midterm.

In Bremer County, 11,128 people voted in total, or 61% of those registered, compared to the 11,483, or 65%, who voted in 2018.

“Voter registration was 17,591 in 2018, where now it is 18,117. So, it was essentially close to the same volume of voters, just that the percentage is lower due to the higher registration number in the county," Wolf said. "Bremer County has teetered up and down between 17,050 and 18,399 registered voters looking back from now to 2016.”

One hiccup catching people’s attention happened in Ward 5 with the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. Its tabulator, right at the onset of voting, experienced technical difficulties, Wolf noted.

But it was resolved within about an hour and, in the meantime, an emergency box collected the ballots. They later were counted at the conclusion of voting.

Hildebrandt victorious in contested Bremer County supervisor race Dewey Hildebrandt earned 2,663 votes, or 75.98%, beating fellow longtime supervisor Tim Neil.

“We understand people showing some concern and invited those people back to see how the ballots were treated, handled, reconciled and counted,” Wolf said.

The busy feeling of election day was felt particularly in some areas of the county where voter numbers were larger than in 2018.

She pointed out that the Frederika polling location saw a jump from 193 to 323 voters.

If Denver and Jefferson Township were still in the same precinct, as had been the case before redistricting, Wolf said it would have seen upwards of 1,200 votes, or what she said was extremely high for a county of its size.

The results did not include 23 provisional ballots and two military ballots because they were not yet tallied as part of the official count.

Only six absentees went uncounted, Wolf said, after voters had the chance to remedy various situations. Some lacked a signed affidavit. Others were not properly sealed in an envelope when mailed in, she said as examples.

As for absentee ballots, 3,251 were requested, and 3,214 were returned. That included anyone who requested one at the courthouse or a satellite location and proceeded to vote there. Among those were the groups of 67 and 208 people who voted Saturday and Monday, respectively, at the courthouse.

Overall, that’s a drop from the 4,280 ballots requested in 2018 and the 4,183 returned. In 2022, Wolf said fewer absentee ballots were submitted by mail, and more were completed in person.

As people voted early in person or at the polls on Tuesday, she noted that there were no issues anyone's conduct.

“We appreciate people being kind and pleasant at the polls,” Wolf said. “No one was disgruntled or throwing things at us. Everyone had an overall good demeanor.”