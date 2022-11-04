Bremer County Attorney candidates make their case

WAVERLY — Two prosecutors are vying for the job of Bremer County attorney in the Nov. 8 election.

After 24 years in the role, current Bremer County Attorney Kasey Wadding is retiring. Bremer County Deputy Attorney Jill Dashner, a Democrat, and Republican Darius P.R. Robinson are seeking to replace him. Robinson is an assistant county attorney office in Black Hawk County.

Having worked in the Bremer County office since 2006, Dashner’s had 16 years of mentorship under Wadding and said she wishes to emulate his example.

“Mr. Wadding has set a standard of firm, consistent, and fair prosecution and I want to ensure that prosecution philosophy continues,” Dashner said. “The best way to ensure the standard endures is for me to lead and run for the position.”

In particular, she wants to implement the creation of a collections office if she’s elected. According to her, Bremer currently contracts with the Benton County Attorney’s Office for collections. That office keeps a portion of the collections made on behalf of Bremer County.

“It has been a successful relationship and it may be the most efficient way for us to continue but I am interested in investigating if it would be fiscally beneficial to expand our office to include collections,” Dashner said.

Despite working in Waterloo, Robinson said living in Waverly has made him well-aware of the issues and needs of Bremer County. Along with his legal acumen, the United States Navy veteran said his military service has prepared him to tackle issues in the county.

Robinson noted he has been all over the legal spectrum – both on defense and prosecution – and worked in veteran’s rehab court and divorce. The diversity of his profile, he said, gives him a unique perspective.

“I think it gives me both a breadth and a depth view of how the whole system works,” he explained.

One issue that Robinson wants to tackle is the lack of defense attorneys. Despite working as a prosecutor, he said the lack of defense attorneys undermines the justice system and stands in the way of a fair trial. Here, he said, his range of legal roles will come into use.

“Prosecutors can be an integral part of helping to solve this problem by kind of recruiting or looking for good, qualified attorneys that would make for good criminal defense attorneys – especially on the court-appointed list – and help fill some of those needed slots that we’ve had vacant for quite awhile now,” he said.