Black Hawk County precinct receives random audit

WATERLOO – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate stopped in on Thursday to perform an audit of Tuesday's primary election for two Black Hawk County’s precincts.

Pate visited the courthouse to oversee the audit for the combined Waterloo precincts 1-2 and 3-1. The ballots – 276 in total – were counted by hand and matched to the results from Tuesday night. According to Pate, this is the first time the Secretary of State's Office has conducted a random audit during a primary election. Measures like this, he said, help to assure voters of the quality of Iowa’s elections.

“The public has a lot of confidence in our system, but in recent years, a lot of disinformation and misinformation’s been going on in social media,” Pate said. “And this effort -- and the effort we took on the pretest -- are all part of trying to reassure them of the integrity.”

Pate said the tendency to question the integrity of elections is not an issue unique to any one party, as the passion of politics can weigh heavily on the rationale of any faction or group.

“People feel very strongly about their candidate or their issue,” Pate said. “So many of them can’t quite get their arms wrapped around why their candidate didn’t win, so they do look to other reasons, and voter fraud is one of those reasons they try to grasp onto.”

Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder said audits are one way to show primary results are fair and accurate.

“I think it’s less so, but the principle’s the same,” Veeder said. “You have parties running against each other, but they have the same concerns and possible misapprehensions that people have between political parties, so I think it’s a good practice for any election.”

The audit found the ballots counted matched the initial number reported, with the number of votes for each candidate also matching. There were 155 Democratic ballots submitted and 121 Republican.

