Abortion rights activists gather in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Around 200 demonstrators gathered outside U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley's office to protest against the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade at a "Pro-Choice Voters Rally" on Saturday morning.

The event was organized by Americans for Democratic Action Iowa. Chris Schwartz, the state director of the organization, gave the opening statements.

"I'm calling on all my fellow LGBTQ members to remember the foundation of our movement was solidarity with other disenfranchised people," Schwartz said. "And so we have to step up our game and fight back hard with all of our brothers and sisters, and all of our other friends that are under attack."

On Monday, a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the 1973 decision that created a constitutional right to abortion sparked public outcry. In 2016, Grassley, then chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, held up the confirmation of Barack Obama Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, who never received a hearing. Donald Trump became president in 2017, and Grassley eventually voted to confirm justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, giving conservatives a supermajority on the high court.

"Roe protects the right to access abortion," said Vikki Brown, Black Hawk County Democrats chair and civil rights activists. "It also protects a woman's right to make decisions about what she does with her own body."

Several other community leaders and elected officials were among the demonstrators, including state Rep. Timi Brown-Powers (D-Waterloo).

"This is step one of what they plan to do," Brown-Powers said. "This is an evil group of people who don't care about anybody here in this entire town or state."

Brown-Powers urged those in the crowd to get politically active and most importantly to vote.

"We have got to stop this, and I think the best thing to do is vote," she said. "And you know what? When you vote, you need to take five people with you. You need to remind people why it is important we vote."

