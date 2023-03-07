GILBERTVILLE — Voters in Gilbertville showed overwhelming support for the funding of a new Emergency Services Building during a Tuesday bond issue referendum.

The Gilbertville bond measure, allowing the city to issue $1.25 million in general obligation bonds to help fund the project, passed with 87.2% of the vote. That was with 103 in favor to 15 against, easily clearing the 60% minimum threshold.

“Thanks for all the support for this vote that passed and also big thanks for all the support at our steak supper this last weekend,” said Gilbertville Fire Chief Curt Bovy. The supper is one of the many fundraisers that have been held over the last seven years to raise additional money needed to construct the building.

The facility has an estimated cost of more than $2.8 million. Along with the bond funds, the city is receiving $500,000 in federal funding allotted in January as part of an omnibus appropriations bill. So far, the community has raised an additional $250,000 towards the building's cost.

“This vote helps out tremendously to get this building built. It’s been in the works for many years," said Bovy. "Now we can work with our architect and get this building out for bids and hopefully get started later this fall.”

The new 12,400-square-foot building will house not only the fire department but also police and emergency medical services. In addition, the facility will open up the possibility of purchasing and storing new equipment.

The bonds are expected to be repaid with property tax proceeds over 10 years at a rate of $3.09 per $1,000 of taxable value. For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, that rate would increase property taxes by about $175 per year. For a commercial property valued at $250,000, the annual tax impact would be about $695.

