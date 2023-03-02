GILBERTVILLE — Voters on Tuesday will determine if bonds will be issued for a new Municipal Emergency Services Building at the north edge of the city.

The measure, if passed, would allow Gilbertville to issue $1.25 million in general obligation bonds to help fund the project. At least 60% of voters must approve of the bond issue for it pass.

The bonds would be repaid with property tax proceeds over 10 years at a rate of $3.09 per $1,000 of taxable value. For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, that rate would increase property taxes by about $175 per year. For a commercial property valued at $250,000, the annual tax impact would be about $695.

According to Gilbertville Fire and Rescue Chief Curt Bovy, the department has outgrown the current station at 1406 Fourth St.

“Our trucks, obviously are not getting any smaller and so we’ve been having to revamp the station, or revamp the truck every time we purchase a different vehicle,” Bovy said. “So we’re in need of a little larger facility for our trucks and then we’ll incorporate the police department in with the fire in one public safety building.”

According to Gilbertville Mayor Mark Thome, the city has been discussing a new emergency services building for at least 10 years. The City Council voted unanimously in November to put it on the ballot.

Along with the bond funding, the city is receiving $500,000 in federal funding for the project that was allotted in January as part of an omnibus appropriations bill. Further fundraising is needed to close the gap for construction of the building, which is expected to cost more than $2.8 million.

“The old facility has been around for well over 50 years and we’ve outgrown the building,” Thome said. “The equipment that we purchase has to be custom made because the building doesn’t fit the equipment.”

The planned 12,400-square-foot building will open up options for new vehicles, including rescue boats, as Gilbertville Fire and Rescue currently relies on boats from surrounding community’s fire departments. The facility would also mean housing for the deparment’s trailer, which Bovy keeps at his home at present.

Additionally, it will become the new home of the police department, which has also outgrown the current station at 419 14th Ave.

According to Thome, an open house was held at the current station in January that showcased the need for the new center. Public support, he said, appears strong.

“People in Gilbertville – if there’s a need – the community is generally very supportive of projects,” Thome said.

Construction for the emergency services building would begin in the fall and be completed in 2024.