General Election: Nov. 6,2018

Voter turnout: 60.6% (1,313,736 ballots cast out of 2,167,914 registered voters in Iowa, with 98 of 99 counties reporting)

*denotes incumbent

State Senate District 25

*Annette Sweeney (REP): 16,560

Tracy Freese (DEM): 10,307

Write-in: 23

State Senate District 27

Shannon Latham (REP): 12,285

*Amanda Ragan (DEM): 12,762

Write-in: 15

State House District 50

*Pat Grassley (REP): 8,513

Dennis Evans (DEM): 4,437

Write-in: 119

State House District 51

*Jane Bloomingdale (REP): 7,291

Tim Knutson (DEM): 5,164

Write-in: 4

State House District 55

*Michael Bergan (REP): 6,902

Kayla Koether (DEM): 6,894

Write-in: 7

State House District 60

Dave Williams (DEM): 7,928

*Walt Rogers (REP): 7,699

Write-in: 13

State House District 63

*Sandy Salmon (REP): 8,041

Eric Stromberg (DEM): 6,146

Write-in: 6

State House District 72

*Dean Fisher (REP): 7,664

Mindy Benson (DEM): 5,186

Write-in: 13

State House District 95

*Louis J. Zumbach (REP): 8,194

Christian Andrews (DEM): 6,970

Write-in: 11

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors (vote for 2)

Dan Trelka (REP): 26,377

*Craig White (DEM): 26,360

Yeshimebet Abebe (DEM): 20,301

Write-in: 257

Black Hawk County Agricultural Extension (vote 5)

Jordan Hansen: 23,606

*Bruce Clark: 23,249

Jason Todd Gates: 23,036

*Don Moore: 22,262

Terrance J. Hollingsworth: 18,896

*Tajah M. Wright: 18,235

Write-in: 435

BREMER COUNTY

Bremer County Agricultural Extension Council (vote 5)

Nancy S. Foelske: 6,227

Chris Pries: 5,449

Bob Steffen: 5,279

Mark Lenius: 5,234

Jason Lobeck: 5,195

Anne Duncan: 4,888

Write-in: 89

BUCHANAN COUNTY

Buchanan County Supervisors (vote 2)

*Gary Gissel (REP): 4,289

*Donald B. Shonka (DEM): 3,977

Lea Rehberg (REP): 3,407

Joe Payne (DEM): 3,192

Write-in: 11

Buchanan County Treasurer

*Amy Wright (DEM): 5,379

Eric Vance (REP): 2,947

Write-in: 8

BUTLER COUNTY NO COMPETITIVE RACES

CHICKASAW COUNTY

Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors District 2

Timothy Zoll (REP): 477

Jim Allison (DEM): 440

Write-in: 2

Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors District 5

Jason Byrne (DEM): 645

Dan Carolan (REP): 488

Write-in: 2

Chickasaw County Recorder

*Shirley Troyna (DEM): 2,965

Rebecca Shekleton (REP): 2,208

Write-in: 3

FAYETTE COUNTY

Fayette County Board of Supervisors (vote 2)

Jeanine Tellin (REP): 3,876

Martin Ray Stanbrough (DEM): 3,617

Darrel Dolf (REP): 3,286

Ben Hanson (DEM): 3,205

Write-in: 19

Fayette County Treasurer

*Kyle Jacobsen (REP): 5,465

Tammy Wolverton (DEM): 2,637

Write-in: 4

FLOYD COUNTY

Floyd County Board of Supervisors (vote 2)

Douglas Kamm (REP): 3,389

Roy Schwickerath (DEM): 2,765

Michael Staudt (NP): 2,417

Stewart M. Dalton (DEM): 1,807

Write-in: 24

Floyd County Treasurer

*Frank H. Rottinghaus (DEM): 3,387

Todd Schriever (NP): 2,656

Write-in: 15

GRUNDY COUNTY

Grundy County Agricultural Extension (vote 5)

Bill Noteboom: 3,233

Ryan Bakker: 2,811

Darwin Cannegieter: 2,292

Terry Johnston: 2,105

Julie Grunklee: 2,035

Joseph Dier: 2,026

Janelle Koenigsfeld: 1,789

Write-in: 35

HARDIN COUNTY

Hardin County Board of Supervisors (vote 2)

Renee McClellan (REP): 4,362

Lance Granzow (REP): 3,944

Nick Schutt (DEM): 2,465

Write-in: 59

Hardin County Public Measure A

Shall the Hardin County Board of Supervisors fill the offices of Trustees and Clerk of Alden Township by appointment as the terms of office of the incumbent township officers expire?

Yes: 65

No: 51

Hardin County Public Measure B

Shall the Hardin County Board of Supervisors fill the offices of Trustees and Clerk of Buckeye Township by appointment as the terms of office of the incumbent township officers expire?

No: 38

Yes: 22

Hardin County Public MeasureC

Shall the Hardin County Board of Supervisors fill the offices of Trustees and Clerk of Ellis Township by appointment as the terms of office of the incumbent township officers expire?

Yes: 57

No: 38

Hardin County Public MeasureD

Shall the Hardin County Board of Supervisors fill the offices of Trustees and Clerk of Etna Township by appointment as the terms of office of the incumbent township officers expire?

Yes: 56

No: 43

Hardin County Public Measure E

Shall the Hardin County Board of Supervisors fill the offices of Trustees and Clerk of Providence Township by appointment as the terms of office of the incumbent township officers expire?

Yes: 53

No: 32

Hardin County Public Measure F

Shall the Hardin County Board of Supervisors fill the offices of Trustees and Clerk of Union Township by appointment as the terms of office of the incumbent township officers expire?

Yes: 71

No: 63

Hardin County Public Measure G

Shall the following public measure be adopted?

The use of the 1 percent local sales and services tax shall be changed in the unincorporated area of the county of Hardin effective July 1, 2019. If the change is approved, revenues from the sales and services tax shall be allocated as follows: 40 percent property tax relief in the unincorporated area of the county of Hardin; 40 percent for maintenance, repair, and construction of Hardin County secondary roads, bridges, and drainage structures, excluding labor, equipment and tools; 10 percent for Capital Improvements, Maintenance, and Equipment; and 10 percent for Economic Development and Community Betterment; and other lawful purposes of the County related thereto.

Yes: 1,486

No: 479

HOWARD COUNTY

Howard County Supervisor, District 2

Joseph R. Pisney (REP): 774

Don Burnikel (DEM): 421

Write-in: 4

Howard County Supervisor, District 3

Jerry Steven (REP): 461

Brett Daley (DEM): 364

Dean Eastman (NP): 346

Write-in: 1

Howard County Public Measure C

Shall the Board of Supervisors of Howard County, State of Iowa, be authorized to impose a property tax levy for emergency medical services pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 422D for a period of five (5) years in the annual amount of $50,000 and an aggregate total not to exceed $250,000 over five (5) years (the rate of such property tax levy not to exceed Zero Dollars and Twenty-Five Cents ($0.25) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation per fiscal-year) on all of the taxable property within Howard County, Iowa?

No: 1,633

Yes: 1,572

MITCHELL COUNTY

Mitchell County District 1 Supervisor

Barbara J. Francis (DEM): 436

Al Winters (REP): 429

Ken Boehmer (IND): 405

Joel Voaklander (IND): 229

Write-in: 0

Mitchell County District 3 Supervisor

Steven Smolik (REP): 874

Rita Dvorak (DEM): 424

Write-in: 5

Mitchell County Treasurer

*Shannon Paulus (DEM): 2,834

Susan Ellison (REP): 1,637

Write-in: 4

TAMA COUNTY

Tama County Attorney

*Brent D. Heeren (REP): 3,847

Michael Marquess (DEM): 3,234

Write-in: 6

Tama County Soil and Water Commission (to fill vacancy)

Adam Ledvina: 3,630

H. Dean McKenna: 1,944

Write-in: 37

WINNESHIEK COUNTY

Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors District 2

Floyd W. Ashbacher (REP): 1,180

Melissa O’Rourke (DEM): 1,112

Write-in: 1

Winneshiek County Recorder

*Jayne Schultz (DEM): 4,684

Connie Askelson-Kuennen (REP): 4,595

Write-in: 11

Winneshiek County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (vote 2)

Dennis Blumhagen: 4,904

Mark R. Jensen: 4,678

Ross Evelsizer: 4,190

Write-in: 55

