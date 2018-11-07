General Election: Nov. 6,2018
Voter turnout: 60.6% (1,313,736 ballots cast out of 2,167,914 registered voters in Iowa, with 98 of 99 counties reporting)
*denotes incumbent
State Senate District 25
*Annette Sweeney (REP): 16,560
Tracy Freese (DEM): 10,307
Write-in: 23
State Senate District 27
Shannon Latham (REP): 12,285
*Amanda Ragan (DEM): 12,762
Write-in: 15
State House District 50
*Pat Grassley (REP): 8,513
Dennis Evans (DEM): 4,437
Write-in: 119
State House District 51
*Jane Bloomingdale (REP): 7,291
Tim Knutson (DEM): 5,164
Write-in: 4
State House District 55
*Michael Bergan (REP): 6,902
Kayla Koether (DEM): 6,894
Write-in: 7
State House District 60
Dave Williams (DEM): 7,928
*Walt Rogers (REP): 7,699
Write-in: 13
State House District 63
*Sandy Salmon (REP): 8,041
Eric Stromberg (DEM): 6,146
Write-in: 6
State House District 72
*Dean Fisher (REP): 7,664
Mindy Benson (DEM): 5,186
Write-in: 13
State House District 95
*Louis J. Zumbach (REP): 8,194
Christian Andrews (DEM): 6,970
Write-in: 11
BLACK HAWK COUNTY
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors (vote for 2)
Dan Trelka (REP): 26,377
*Craig White (DEM): 26,360
Yeshimebet Abebe (DEM): 20,301
Write-in: 257
Black Hawk County Agricultural Extension (vote 5)
Jordan Hansen: 23,606
*Bruce Clark: 23,249
Jason Todd Gates: 23,036
*Don Moore: 22,262
Terrance J. Hollingsworth: 18,896
*Tajah M. Wright: 18,235
Write-in: 435
BREMER COUNTY
Bremer County Agricultural Extension Council (vote 5)
Nancy S. Foelske: 6,227
Chris Pries: 5,449
Bob Steffen: 5,279
Mark Lenius: 5,234
Jason Lobeck: 5,195
Anne Duncan: 4,888
Write-in: 89
BUCHANAN COUNTY
Buchanan County Supervisors (vote 2)
*Gary Gissel (REP): 4,289
*Donald B. Shonka (DEM): 3,977
Lea Rehberg (REP): 3,407
Joe Payne (DEM): 3,192
Write-in: 11
Buchanan County Treasurer
*Amy Wright (DEM): 5,379
Eric Vance (REP): 2,947
Write-in: 8
BUTLER COUNTY NO COMPETITIVE RACES
CHICKASAW COUNTY
Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors District 2
Timothy Zoll (REP): 477
Jim Allison (DEM): 440
Write-in: 2
Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors District 5
Jason Byrne (DEM): 645
Dan Carolan (REP): 488
Write-in: 2
Chickasaw County Recorder
*Shirley Troyna (DEM): 2,965
Rebecca Shekleton (REP): 2,208
Write-in: 3
FAYETTE COUNTY
Fayette County Board of Supervisors (vote 2)
Jeanine Tellin (REP): 3,876
Martin Ray Stanbrough (DEM): 3,617
Darrel Dolf (REP): 3,286
Ben Hanson (DEM): 3,205
Write-in: 19
Fayette County Treasurer
*Kyle Jacobsen (REP): 5,465
Tammy Wolverton (DEM): 2,637
Write-in: 4
FLOYD COUNTY
Floyd County Board of Supervisors (vote 2)
Douglas Kamm (REP): 3,389
Roy Schwickerath (DEM): 2,765
Michael Staudt (NP): 2,417
Stewart M. Dalton (DEM): 1,807
Write-in: 24
Floyd County Treasurer
*Frank H. Rottinghaus (DEM): 3,387
Todd Schriever (NP): 2,656
Write-in: 15
GRUNDY COUNTY
Grundy County Agricultural Extension (vote 5)
Bill Noteboom: 3,233
Ryan Bakker: 2,811
Darwin Cannegieter: 2,292
Terry Johnston: 2,105
Julie Grunklee: 2,035
Joseph Dier: 2,026
Janelle Koenigsfeld: 1,789
Write-in: 35
HARDIN COUNTY
Hardin County Board of Supervisors (vote 2)
Renee McClellan (REP): 4,362
Lance Granzow (REP): 3,944
Nick Schutt (DEM): 2,465
Write-in: 59
Hardin County Public Measure A
Shall the Hardin County Board of Supervisors fill the offices of Trustees and Clerk of Alden Township by appointment as the terms of office of the incumbent township officers expire?
Yes: 65
No: 51
Hardin County Public Measure B
Shall the Hardin County Board of Supervisors fill the offices of Trustees and Clerk of Buckeye Township by appointment as the terms of office of the incumbent township officers expire?
No: 38
Yes: 22
Hardin County Public MeasureC
Shall the Hardin County Board of Supervisors fill the offices of Trustees and Clerk of Ellis Township by appointment as the terms of office of the incumbent township officers expire?
Yes: 57
No: 38
Hardin County Public MeasureD
Shall the Hardin County Board of Supervisors fill the offices of Trustees and Clerk of Etna Township by appointment as the terms of office of the incumbent township officers expire?
Yes: 56
No: 43
Hardin County Public Measure E
Shall the Hardin County Board of Supervisors fill the offices of Trustees and Clerk of Providence Township by appointment as the terms of office of the incumbent township officers expire?
Yes: 53
No: 32
Hardin County Public Measure F
Shall the Hardin County Board of Supervisors fill the offices of Trustees and Clerk of Union Township by appointment as the terms of office of the incumbent township officers expire?
Yes: 71
No: 63
Hardin County Public Measure G
Shall the following public measure be adopted?
The use of the 1 percent local sales and services tax shall be changed in the unincorporated area of the county of Hardin effective July 1, 2019. If the change is approved, revenues from the sales and services tax shall be allocated as follows: 40 percent property tax relief in the unincorporated area of the county of Hardin; 40 percent for maintenance, repair, and construction of Hardin County secondary roads, bridges, and drainage structures, excluding labor, equipment and tools; 10 percent for Capital Improvements, Maintenance, and Equipment; and 10 percent for Economic Development and Community Betterment; and other lawful purposes of the County related thereto.
Yes: 1,486
No: 479
HOWARD COUNTY
Howard County Supervisor, District 2
Joseph R. Pisney (REP): 774
Don Burnikel (DEM): 421
Write-in: 4
Howard County Supervisor, District 3
Jerry Steven (REP): 461
Brett Daley (DEM): 364
Dean Eastman (NP): 346
Write-in: 1
Howard County Public Measure C
Shall the Board of Supervisors of Howard County, State of Iowa, be authorized to impose a property tax levy for emergency medical services pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 422D for a period of five (5) years in the annual amount of $50,000 and an aggregate total not to exceed $250,000 over five (5) years (the rate of such property tax levy not to exceed Zero Dollars and Twenty-Five Cents ($0.25) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation per fiscal-year) on all of the taxable property within Howard County, Iowa?
No: 1,633
Yes: 1,572
MITCHELL COUNTY
Mitchell County District 1 Supervisor
Barbara J. Francis (DEM): 436
Al Winters (REP): 429
Ken Boehmer (IND): 405
Joel Voaklander (IND): 229
Write-in: 0
Mitchell County District 3 Supervisor
Steven Smolik (REP): 874
Rita Dvorak (DEM): 424
Write-in: 5
Mitchell County Treasurer
*Shannon Paulus (DEM): 2,834
Susan Ellison (REP): 1,637
Write-in: 4
TAMA COUNTY
Tama County Attorney
*Brent D. Heeren (REP): 3,847
Michael Marquess (DEM): 3,234
Write-in: 6
Tama County Soil and Water Commission (to fill vacancy)
Adam Ledvina: 3,630
H. Dean McKenna: 1,944
Write-in: 37
WINNESHIEK COUNTY
Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors District 2
Floyd W. Ashbacher (REP): 1,180
Melissa O’Rourke (DEM): 1,112
Write-in: 1
Winneshiek County Recorder
*Jayne Schultz (DEM): 4,684
Connie Askelson-Kuennen (REP): 4,595
Write-in: 11
Winneshiek County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner (vote 2)
Dennis Blumhagen: 4,904
Mark R. Jensen: 4,678
Ross Evelsizer: 4,190
Write-in: 55
