Election Office clarifies Cedar Falls election changes

WATERLOO --The Black Hawk County Auditor’s Office has received numerous communications about confusion over the date of the Cedar Falls council-at-large vacancy election.

As reported March 20, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has rescheduled the election to July 7.

The Auditor’s Office sent absentee ballot request forms to all active registered voters in Cedar Falls. With the rescheduling of the election, the deadline for the Auditor’s Office to receive ballot requests is June 26. Regardless of the extended deadline, voters who have received ballots are encouraged to mail them in as soon as possible.

The election to fill the seat vacated when Rob Green was elected mayor was originally scheduled for March 24, and then moved a week to March 31 to accommodate increased early voting through absentee ballots.

As health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic continued to ramp up daily, Pate’s office kept in close contact with Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder and his election staff. Pate’s office contacted Veeder March 20 with the decision to move the election to July 7.

Absentee ballots already voted and those currently being requested and sent to voters will all be valid and will be counted on July 7.

For questions, contact the Election Office at (319) 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0