Egli to hold town hall meetings

WAVERLY -- Pam Egli, Democratic candidate for Iowa Senate District 3, will hold a series of town hall meetings in all of the 23 communities within her district over the next couple of months.
District 32 includes all of Bremer County and part of Black Hawk, Fayette and Buchanan counties.
The following meetings have been scheduled:
- Thursday, Waverly Public Library, 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Dunkerton Public Library, 10:30 a.m.
- Feb. 29, Denver Public Library, 10:30 a.m.
- March 7, Tripoli Public Library, 9:30 a.m.
- March 7, Sumner Public Library, 11:30 a.m.