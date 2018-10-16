WATERLOO — Education professional Ray Feuss is the first announced candidate for the city’s vacant Ward 5 City Council seat.
Feuss, 42, of 1822 Baltimore St., plans to file nomination papers to run in the Dec. 11 special election to replace former Councilman Chris Shimp, who resigned in August.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy to serve the people of the 5th Ward, working to move our neighborhood and community forward,” Feuss said. “It’s time Waterloo gets back to the basics.”
Feuss taught for 16 years and now serves as director of the Hawkeye UniServ for the Iowa State Education Association.
He’s campaigning on a plan to get the “ABCs” back in city government: “adequate” funding of city services; “building” on business success; and “civility” in City Hall.
But Feuss said his priority would be bringing civility back to the governance.
“To be frank, and I suspect our own council members would admit this at least privately, our council meetings and the inability of government officials to work together has become embarrassing,” he said.
“Our community finds success when we work together,” he added. “Those outside of City Hall on Monday nights understand and embrace this. It’s okay to disagree on this policy or that policy, but we can no longer afford for those differences to get in the way of progress.”
Feuss said he believes he learned how to manage personalities growing up as the eighth of nine children in an blended Iowa family. He later taught children from all walks of life as a teacher before his current ISEA position led him to work with faculty and educators starting in 2016.
“I look to be a calming voice on City Council, not focused on headlines and controversy,” he said. “Rather, I want to represent the diverse district of Ward 5. We are a multicultural, economically diverse, wide age-ranged district that encompasses everything that makes Waterloo such a great community.”
Feuss said he believes Ward 5 residents want the city to keep its fire stations open and provide safe streets. He also wants to make the city attractive for potential businesses.
Feuss will be holding his campaign kickoff event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at The OP, 360 E. Ridgeway Ave.
Only residents of Ward 5, which covers the city’s near west side, are able to run as a candidate or vote in the election. The filing deadline for candidates is Nov. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.