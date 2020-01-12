Education advocates seek boost in funding

DES MOINES — In past legislative sessions, many public school advocates asked for “timely and adequate aid” from lawmakers for the state’s schools.

But the strategy hasn’t paid off, Iowa City Community School District board Vice President Shawn Eyestone said.

Costs of operating that district, on average, increase 4.4 percent annually. The Republican-controlled Legislature last session increased funding for K-12 education in Iowa by 2.1 percent — an increase of almost $80 million, to a total of $3.3 billion for schools — and by 1.1 percent and 1 percent in the years before.

“We’ve been conditioned to expect a really small number,” Eyestone said. “We need 4.5 percent, so we’re going to ask for it. We might not get it, but we don’t need to be happy about that.”

As legislators return to Des Moines on Monday, many education advocates are being more specific about the funding levels they say are required to adequately educate the more than 490,000 students in Iowa’s public schools.

Gov. Kim Reynolds declined to say how much funding she will recommend for public schools in her Condition of the State address Tuesday. But she said education remains a top priority of her administration.