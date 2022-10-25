Economy, border, health care discussed in Grassley town hall

WATERLOO — Energy, inflation, border security and health care were some of the topics at a Monday town hall featuring Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

The event, put on by the Waterloo Rotary Club and held at the Waterloo Convention Center, was originally going to feature Grassley and his opponent, retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken. The Democrat was unable to attend due to conflicts in his schedule.

During the meeting, Grassley spoke about issues he said were the most pressing according to feedback he’s received from constituents. Among the key issues brought to him, he said, were inflation and the rising cost of fuel, which he stated were being felt by Iowa families. He also criticized the cutbacks in domestic production of oil, which he said is making the United States more dependent on foreign energy.

“But I think a reversal of this energy policy would be good because we were an energy-independent country and exporting oil,” Grassley said. “That tends to fight the monopolistic powers of OPEC that just made a decision to produce 2 million less barrels of oil a day on the world market.”

Another topic Grassley received feedback on was border security, not only in terms of immigration but also issues concerning drugs – particularly fentanyl. Grassley advocated finishing the border wall, which he said was working in the areas where it was constructed.

“And when people say ‘walls don’t work,’ ask the people who put up the Iron Curtain 70 years ago. Ask the people in Israel that put up a wall in parts of Jerusalem and parts of where the Palestinians live, etc.,” Grassley said. “So I think finishing the wall is very important.”

The final issue identified by Grassley was the high price of prescription drugs. Speaking on the matter, he referred the Inflation Reduction Act and the measures it includes to lower drug prices. However, the implementation of negotiated prices for more expensive drugs does not go into effect until 2026.

He then discussed a bill he’d drafted with fellow Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, one he said could go into effect immediately upon being passed. The 38-part bill, he explained, would limit year-over-year increases to prices and reimburse local pharmacists for these costs.

“It seems to me that it would be very reasonable that we haven’t done enough on drugs yet,” Grassley said.

After speaking, Grassley opened for questions, with topics ranging from gun safety to the war in Ukraine.