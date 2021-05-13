Economic inequality the focus 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium conference

WATERLOO — Strategies to address economic inequality will be the focus of an upcoming virtual conference hosted by the 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium, according to a news release.

The conference, happening June 18 from 9 a.m. to noon, will feature discussions about equity in employment, wealth and homeownership. The event aims to transform racial inequality in the Cedar Valley that was identified by financial website 24/7 Wall St., which listed the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area as one of the country's worst cities for Black people.

Speakers include Waterloo native and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones; Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Andre Perry; U.S. Bank Chief Diversity Officer Greg Cunningham; All American Meats CEO Shawn Buchanan; and Loop Capital Markets CEO and CNBC Contributor Kourtney Gibson, according to the news release.

The event will focus on strategies to decrease the Black unemployment rate from the current 17.5% to under 10%. It will also discuss how to increase Black homeownership from the current 34.2% to 50%, and ways to increase the Black median household income from $28,671 to $45,000 in the next three to five years.