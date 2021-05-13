Economic inequality the focus 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium conference

WATERLOO — Strategies to address economic inequality will be the focus of an upcoming virtual conference hosted by the 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium, according to a news release.
The conference, happening June 18 from 9 a.m. to noon, will feature discussions about equity in employment, wealth and homeownership. The event aims to transform racial inequality in the Cedar Valley that was identified by financial website 24/7 Wall St., which listed the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area as one of the country's worst cities for Black people.
Speakers include Waterloo native and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones; Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Andre Perry; U.S. Bank Chief Diversity Officer Greg Cunningham; All American Meats CEO Shawn Buchanan; and Loop Capital Markets CEO and CNBC Contributor Kourtney Gibson, according to the news release.
The event will focus on strategies to decrease the Black unemployment rate from the current 17.5% to under 10%. It will also discuss how to increase Black homeownership from the current 34.2% to 50%, and ways to increase the Black median household income from $28,671 to $45,000 in the next three to five years.
The news release called the event "extremely timely" given the disproportionate effect of joblessness on the Black and African-American community in Black Hawk County during the pandemic. An analysis of state unemployment data by The Courier showed that Black and African American residents made up 17.5% of the county’s unemployment claims from March 2020 through February 2021. These residents comprise 9.7% of the county's population.
Host organization 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium plans to recognize people at the conference who made contributions to its mission. 24/7 BLAC is a program for African-American professionals in the Cedar Valley. The group previously hosted other financial empowerment events.
The group was recently honored with the Iowa Economic Development Authority Entrepreneurial Investment Award, the news release said. The award will support the Black Business Entrepreneurship & Accelerator initiative for the next two years.
People who want to sponsor the upcoming conference or attend the event can visit www.twentyfoursevenblac.com or email twentyfoursevenblac@gmail.com.