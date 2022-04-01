Economic Development Corp mulls Cedar Falls housing needs study after council delayed funding

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Economic Development Corporation is looking into funding a housing needs assessment recommended by the Racial Equity Task Force but pulled from the fiscal year 2023 budget by the City Council and postponed to the following year.

Jim Brown, one of its founders, confirmed the board approved exploring the cost and possible scope of a study. As the “ultimate optimist,” he’s confident “one way or another we’ll get it done” in a few months despite members not yet having given the green light.

That final decision is expected in mid-April.

Before it was cut, $35,000 — equating to an additional $1 in property taxes per $100,000 of value — had been allocated by the council for the study, which the task force in a special report said “focuses on how to provide housing variety to promote affordable housing options for all.”

In a 5-2 vote, with Councilors Kelly Dunn and Simon Harding dissenting, that decision was upheld despite a task force member’s plea for it to be restored.

“Housing is a serious, serious issue. If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll notice property prices are skyrocketing and that’s very problematic because we don’t have enough of the right kind of housing,” said Melissa Heston, also a member of the Housing and Human Rights commissions, in March right before the budget was formally adopted. “My little bedroom starter home from 1952 is approaching $150,000 to $160,000. That’s good for me, but I don’t think it’s good for young families who want to move into the area.

“I don’t think it’s good for the other people who work in our community who can’t afford to live here. I think housing is a critical factor in what makes a community worth living in, and we’re letting housing become an exclusionary factor.”

The CFEDC, a 501C(4) advocacy nonprofit formed last year as a “concierge” between developers and the city – working with the city but not part of city government. It is backed by the city through a public-private partnership, but also by individuals and businesses.

The council approved its request for an initial $75,000 in September. Twenty private entities also committed about $10,000 each for an additional $200,000, said Brown.

The housing assessment “ties into our mission,” Brown said, in terms of being “proactive” in finding ways to attract residential development, especially affordable options, to Cedar Falls.

He said the group “wouldn’t be reinventing the wheel” and would tap the typical stakeholders involved if council had approved the funding.

CFEDC has been in contact with city staff and the Housing Commission, Brown said.

Whether it’s applying for state assistance or talking with an area employer or prospective builder, he said the study “comes up in almost every application and conversation.”

Examples of state programs include Community Development Block Grants, Workforce Housing Tax Credits, or others involving the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

