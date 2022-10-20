Easement complaint won't delay Cedar Falls Main Street reconstruction plans, engineers say

CEDAR FALLS — City engineers said after Monday’s City Council meeting that they expect no delay in bidding out plans for the reconstruction of Main Street.

The statement came after a dispute between the city and a Main Street property owner was brought to the council’s attention during its public comment period.

Councilors voted 6-0 to set a Nov. 7 public hearing on the estimated $21.81 million construction plans after hearing resident Sheree Martinez’s complaint. Councilor Susan deBuhr was absent.

Martinez voiced displeasure with the terms of the agreement she and her husband were asked to sign related to a temporary construction easement on their property at 1124 Main St.

Because they declined, the issue will enter into a condemnation proceeding.

“We have no problem doing a temporary easement, but we will not sign faulty legal documents,” she said, taking issue with terms she called confusing, conflicting, and unenforceable and in part, shifts liability and diminishes her rights.

City Attorney Kevin Rogers and multiple elected officials declined comment on the “pending litigation.”

The easement is the last one being ironed out for the project by the city after dozens of property owners already entered into agreements. Main Street will be reconstructed from Sixth Street to University Avenue.

The major components are the addition of three roundabouts at the Main Street intersections of 12th and 18th streets and Seerley Boulevard, the redesign from four lanes to three (one being a turn lane) and the addition of bike lanes.

It’s not the first time that 1124 Main Street has come to the council’s attention.

At the beginning of the year, Sheree Martinez’s husband Michael made it known that their house was in the path of the proposed roundabout at the corner of 12th and Main streets. Efforts ultimately were made to avoid eminent domain and save it from demolition.

In other business, the council cast votes on:

Amending its newly proposed fireworks ordinance in a 5-1 vote with Councilor Dustin Ganfield dissenting. The amendment changes the deadline for setting the allowable days each year for fireworks from the last day in December to a window between Jan. 1 and March 1. The council also voted 5-1 with Councilor Kelly Dunn dissenting to change the option from “day” to “days,” in addition to July 3 and 4.

Adopting the newly proposed fireworks ordinance (after the amendments). It was approved on the first of three readings in a 6-0 vote. It sets July 3 and 4 as the automatic days each year for fireworks, eliminating July 5. It also changes the cutoff time on each day to 10:30 p.m., from the original 10 or 11 p.m. depending the day.

Postponing the first of three readings on reducing its voting threshold from a two-thirds to a simple majority to override any Planning and Zoning Commission recommendations of denial for zoning ordinance amendments. It was moved to Nov. 7 after a 6-0 vote.

Postponing the first of three readings on eliminating the shared parking requirement and increasing residential parking requirements in the Downtown Character District. The council voted 6-0 for it to be considered after the voting threshold ordinance is adopted or denied.

Approving a $41,700 contract with Waterloo-based Lehman Trucking & Excavating Inc. for the northern Cedar Falls flood buyout program to demolish structures at properties the city now owns – 627 and 1027 Clair St., 628 Longview St., and 824 Cottage Row Lane. It passed 6-0.

Adopting the rate of $3.89 per $1,000 taxable value for commercial properties within the Downtown Cedar Falls Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District for fiscal year 2024. The rate is the same as the current year. It passed 6-0.

Earlier in the evening, Eashaan Vajpeyi also gave a report on the Human Rights Commission to the council and spoke highly of the support it has received from the city and mayor. He discussed the positive outlook for the future after five new members were recently appointed and the commission’s committees were restructured.

“We have consistency in the commission going forward and hope to further engage with the community and make ourselves be seen as a real resource to turn to,” he said.