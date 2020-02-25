Early Waterloo budget plan carries tax hike

WATERLOO — Property tax bills could spike next fall under a preliminary budget slated for a public hearing next week.
But Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart on Monday suggested taxpayers should avoid sticker shock until City Council members complete a series of budget work sessions that began Friday.
“We’re getting there,” Hart said. “Once we get through all those presentations … we start to work back and see what’s reality.”
The initial budget scheduled for a March 2 public hearing would boost the city’s overall property tax collection by $2.8 million, or 6.7 percent, for the fiscal year staring July 1. It also projects using $1.3 million in cash reserves to keep the tax rates under legal limits.
The tax rate would jump from $17.55 to $18.88 per $1,000 of taxable property value, a level that would result in a 4 percent increase in the city’s share of a residential tax bill and a nearly 7.6 percent jump in commercial tax payments.
Iowa law changed this year and now requires cities to hold two budget hearings. The March 2 hearing sets the maximum tax rate that can be approved and requires the support of at least five of seven council members due to the size of the tax increase.
A second hearing tentatively slated for March 19 is where council members will set the final spending plan and tax rate.
Hart said he remains confident the tax hike will be reduced before the second hearing.
“We just want to make sure right now that if something comes up we have enough room,” he said. “But odds are the mayor won’t put out a budget proposal that’s at that high rate.”
Council members are holding a work sessions with each department head to discuss reasons for additional spending requests and to answer questions about possible changes in services.
To date, Waterloo Leisure Services has asked for additional general fund support to make up for declining golf revenues and for more maintenance duties along the newly rebuilt portion of University Avenue.
The Center for the Arts is looking to restore a full-time digital arts manager that was eliminated two years ago and also is looking for a bump in the $9 hourly wage for part-time staff who can potentially earn more money now at fast food restaurants.
The Information Technology Department would like to add a geographic information services coordinator position, although the funding could come from sources other than property taxes.
The Planning and Zoning Department is asking for additional support to make up for an expected drop in revenue from property sales, and it’s also requesting more money for mowing and snow removal on properties acquired through court orders.
Councilman Pat Morrissey is asking his colleagues to consider adding an additional rental property inspector and another staff member for the Human Rights Department.
The city’s two largest general fund departments, police and fire, are slated to make their budget presentations next week.