Early Waterloo budget plan carries tax hike

Hart said he remains confident the tax hike will be reduced before the second hearing.

“We just want to make sure right now that if something comes up we have enough room,” he said. “But odds are the mayor won’t put out a budget proposal that’s at that high rate.”

Council members are holding a work sessions with each department head to discuss reasons for additional spending requests and to answer questions about possible changes in services.

To date, Waterloo Leisure Services has asked for additional general fund support to make up for declining golf revenues and for more maintenance duties along the newly rebuilt portion of University Avenue.

The Center for the Arts is looking to restore a full-time digital arts manager that was eliminated two years ago and also is looking for a bump in the $9 hourly wage for part-time staff who can potentially earn more money now at fast food restaurants.

The Information Technology Department would like to add a geographic information services coordinator position, although the funding could come from sources other than property taxes.