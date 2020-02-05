You are the owner of this article.
Early Waterloo budget picture isn't rosy
WATERLOO — The city’s chief financial officer is warning the next two months could bring another difficult budget process.

Michelle Weidner presented preliminary budget information to Waterloo City Council members Tuesday showing the impact of growing personnel costs and a falling property tax base.

Those figures show the property tax rate would need to jump from $17.55 to $18.60 per $1,000 of taxable value in the next fiscal year.

“That is not a final budget,” Weidner said. “It does not include required increases in expenses other than personnel.

“This is merely to show the cost if nothing else happened,” she added. “We will be adding things and possibly subtracting things as we go through this process.”

While it’s typical for the city to see non-personnel cost increases in utilities, commodities and new programs, the preliminary budget also doesn’t yet include potential revenue boosts, including fines from automated traffic enforcement cameras.

City officials had been expecting it would be difficult to avoid raising the tax rate this year to balance the budget after receiving news in December that the taxable value of all property had fallen more than $18 million.

That dip in the tax base was mainly due to a state residential rollback order lowering the amount of a home’s assessed value for taxing purposes by 3.2 percent.

“Even if the levy rate goes up to $18.60 a residential property owner would only see a 2.57 percent increase in their actual tax bill from the city,” Weidner said. “Because the state lowered the portion of their home that’s taxable, when that rate goes up the bill goes up more slowly.”

Conversely, commercial and industrial property owners would see a 6 percent city tax increase at an $18.60 tax rate.

“Commercial property has seen huge (tax) reductions in the last seven to 10 years,” Weidner said. “This is the first time we’re seeing that turn around in quite some time.”

City Council members are expected to hold two budget hearings in March to adopt the final budget. Separate hearings are also required to authorize bond issues next year to pay for major capital projects.

Councilman Pat Morrissey voiced concern about the short amount of time council members now have to review the 281-page capital improvement program and vet 16 city departmental budgets.

“I’m just humbled by the amount of time that’s allotted for my staff to go through all these hundreds of pages of documents and come up with something other than … to be treated like a rubber stamp,” Morrissey said.

"You can take that with sarcasm or whatever you want," he added. "But I find it unbelievable this process is the way it is after years of complaining about exactly what it is we're doing again this year."



