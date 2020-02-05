Early Waterloo budget picture isn't rosy

“Even if the levy rate goes up to $18.60 a residential property owner would only see a 2.57 percent increase in their actual tax bill from the city,” Weidner said. “Because the state lowered the portion of their home that’s taxable, when that rate goes up the bill goes up more slowly.”

Conversely, commercial and industrial property owners would see a 6 percent city tax increase at an $18.60 tax rate.

“Commercial property has seen huge (tax) reductions in the last seven to 10 years,” Weidner said. “This is the first time we’re seeing that turn around in quite some time.”

City Council members are expected to hold two budget hearings in March to adopt the final budget. Separate hearings are also required to authorize bond issues next year to pay for major capital projects.

Councilman Pat Morrissey voiced concern about the short amount of time council members now have to review the 281-page capital improvement program and vet 16 city departmental budgets.

“I’m just humbled by the amount of time that’s allotted for my staff to go through all these hundreds of pages of documents and come up with something other than … to be treated like a rubber stamp,” Morrissey said.