WATERLOO — Hot-button issues in Cedar Falls and Evansdale appear to be driving up voter interest ahead of Tuesday’s combined municipal and school elections.
But a shortage of contested city races in Waterloo could leave more voters on the sidelines.
Absentee balloting is running ahead of previous elections in Cedar Falls, where 890 early votes had been cast by Friday morning, according to the Black Hawk County Election Office. There were only 249, 777 and 588 absentee ballots cast for mayor, respectively, in the previous three city elections.
The increase in early ballots could be part of an upward trend in absentee voting or a product of having the city and school elections on the same date for the first time.
But Cedar Falls also has contested races for mayor and all three City Council seats on the ballot and a controversy over the city’s public safety officer program fueling the debate. There are also six candidates running for four seats on the Cedar Falls Board of Education.
Evansdale, which saw residents protest the budget and squabble over a new sewage treatment plant over the past year, is also showing a bump in early voting.
Election office records show 44 absentee ballots had been cast by Friday morning in Evansdale. That’s more than the combined absentee ballots cast for mayor in the last three city elections.
Waterloo appears to be bucking the trend, with just 574 absentee ballots cast by Friday. The city has 776 absentee ballots cast in 2017 for citywide at-large council race and 924 and 1,075 ballots cast, respectively, in the 2015 and 2013 mayoral races.
Races for Waterloo mayor, Ward 2 City Council and Ward 4 City Council seats are all uncontested this year, leaving just the at-large City Council battle between Steve Schmitt and Dave Boesen and contested school board election to drive voter interest.
County Auditor Grant Veeder said the combined city and school elections could boost traditionally lower turnout for the school races.
In 2017, turnout for school elections was about 3.6% countywide compared to 17.7% in city elections. School election turnout in 2015 was under 6.4% compared to 23.4% in municipal elections.
“We would expect the typically higher city turnout to affect voting for school board races,” Veeder said. “Voters aren’t required to vote on all races on their ballots, but we certainly hope they will become knowledgeable about and vote on the school board races and issues even if a city race is what brings them to the polls.”
Polling sites are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
