Early caucus goes at Waterloo East tout their favorite candidates

"It's certainly making the national news," he said.

He said he was "going for Amy," U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, because he liked that she was "a Midwestern gal."

"She's from Minnesota, No. 1, and she's never lost an election," Nicholas said.

But if Klobuchar didn't manage viability, Nicholas was prepared to be persuaded elsewhere: He was particularly incensed about the handling of the recent impeachment trial of President Donald Trump by the U.S. Senate.

"It's anybody but Trump," he said.

Mark Gonzales was dressed nearly head-to-tow in Andrew Yang gear, including Yang's famous MATH hat.

"I think he has the best vision for our future," Gonzales said. "He has the best vision to bring this country together, and actually bring the whole world together."

Even before they entered East High's upper gym, Gonzales was working to persuade others in line, including Phillip Sellers. Sellers acknowledged Gonzales had a chance.

"I'll vote for a stray dog over Trump," Sellers said.

Like Nicholas, Sellers was angry over Trump's impeachment trial.