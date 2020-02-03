Early caucus goes at Waterloo East tout their favorite candidates

WATERLOO -- People began lining up right at 6 p.m. at Ward 3, Precinct 1, at Waterloo East High School's upper gym.
First in line were the poker-playing buddies Greg Patterson and Doug Marston, along with Doug's wife, Sandy Marston.
"I'm a (Tom) Steyer fan. He's a (Elizabeth) Warren fan," Patterson said.
Both Marstons, in fact, planned to caucus for Warren.
"She's got a track history of a lot of the things I believe in," Sandy Marston said. Doug agreed: "She's been around long enough."
"That's the problem with her -- she's been around too long," Patterson argued.
"But she has done some good things with her votes throughout the years," Sandy Marston said.
"She's a multimillionaire," Patterson said.
"And she was broke when she started," Doug Marston replied.
Patterson said he liked Steyer "because of the fact he hasn't been in office years and years," noting he made his own money "and he spread the wealth."
"I do like that about him," Doug Marston said.
Lee Nicholas has been attending the Iowa Caucuses since they began in the 1970s, but said this one felt different.
"It's certainly making the national news," he said.
He said he was "going for Amy," U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, because he liked that she was "a Midwestern gal."
"She's from Minnesota, No. 1, and she's never lost an election," Nicholas said.
But if Klobuchar didn't manage viability, Nicholas was prepared to be persuaded elsewhere: He was particularly incensed about the handling of the recent impeachment trial of President Donald Trump by the U.S. Senate.
"It's anybody but Trump," he said.
Mark Gonzales was dressed nearly head-to-tow in Andrew Yang gear, including Yang's famous MATH hat.
"I think he has the best vision for our future," Gonzales said. "He has the best vision to bring this country together, and actually bring the whole world together."
Even before they entered East High's upper gym, Gonzales was working to persuade others in line, including Phillip Sellers. Sellers acknowledged Gonzales had a chance.
"I'll vote for a stray dog over Trump," Sellers said.
Like Nicholas, Sellers was angry over Trump's impeachment trial.
"They just let him off. How can you have a trial with no witnesses?" he asked.
At the last minute, however, Sellers was still undecided. But he thought he might go for former Vice President Joe Biden.
"He's got the experience," he said. "I know he's gonna get it done."
With about five minutes until 7 p.m., around 50 people were inside. Of the 50, roughly half were seated near the sign for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. The next-biggest group appeared to be for Warren.