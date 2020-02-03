You are the owner of this article.
Early action at a Democratic caucus on Waterloo's west side
Early action at a Democratic caucus on Waterloo's west side

WATERLOO -- Democrats in a traditionally Republican Waterloo voting precinct appear heavily divided over the best candidate to win the White House.

Caucus goers in the Lou Henry Hoover Elementary gymnasium - Waterloo's Ward 1, Precinct 6 - initially appeared to be fairly even in their support of Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden.

A handful of Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard supporters were suddenly the most popular people in the room as attendees worked to determine viability. With 158 eligible voters, a candidate needed 24 people in their corner to earn a share of the delegates.

