DES MOINES — Iowa businesses would be required to use an electronic verification system to ensure employees are legal U.S. residents under a proposal advanced Wednesday by Statehouse Republicans.
Any business found to be employing workers who are not legal U.S. residents would lose state licenses and permits under the proposal.
“I think it’s only fair to law-abiding citizens, whether employees or employers, to have their elected officials and their governments back them up and take away the unfair competition that comes in from people who are here illegally who work for substandard wages,” said Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, who ran the bill.
Immigration issues typically are left to the federal government, but Garrett and Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, said the proposal is needed while federal lawmakers remain unable to pass immigration reform.
Rob Hogg, a Democratic senator from Cedar Rapids, said he too is frustrated with federal inaction on immigration, but still thinks the state should defer to the federal government.
Hogg also expressed concern the proposal places too much burden on county attorneys.
Under the bill, all employers must use the federal e-verify system to confirm any hire is living in the U.S. legally.
According to a 2013 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center, a national think tank, one report suggested e-verify’s error rate was just 4.1 percent — 3.3 percent of which were unauthorized workers incorrectly authorized and .7 percent of which were authorized workers wrongly rejected.
But the report also found e-verify caught just more than half of the workers it should have rejected, an issue the report attributed to document fraud.
Such fraud may have been committed by the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts, a Brooklyn woman whose slaying garnered national headlines last year. The alleged killer passed through the e-verify system by using a fake ID and Social Security number, according to his former employer, Yarrabee Farms.
Dave Stitz, the owner of a Des Moines construction company, said he has used e-verify for a dozen years. He is required to use e-verify when working on federal government contracts, but Stitz said he uses it for all hires. He said the system is easy to use and typically reliable.
But Stitz also made a plea to lawmakers that immigration reform is needed to bring immigrants living in the country illegally out of the shadows so companies can feel comfortable hiring them. Stitz said he has a difficult time finding workers willing to do construction work.
“We have such a hard time finding that work ethic,” Stitz said. “Let’s just get (immigrants here illegally) in the mix and make them legal. That’s my personal opinion.”
The bill requires county attorneys to prosecute any business found to be employing workers living in the U.S. illegally and creates punishments up to the suspension and, on second offense, revocation of business licenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.