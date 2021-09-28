Dust-up between mayor, Klein over wrong title on Fun Run T-shirts

WATERLOO — A city councilor running for mayor and the political action committee backing her accused Mayor Quentin Hart of secretly changing the police chief’s title after seeing it mistakenly printed on Mayor’s Fun Run T-shirts Tuesday.
The accusation was labeled “BREAKING NEWS” on the Cedar Valley Backs the Blue PAC Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, where it had garnered several comments and shares.
“It would appear the Mayor has promoted Joel Fitzgerald to ‘Director of Safety Services,’” the group wrote, sharing a photo of Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald’s signature, name and title on the back of a T-shirt given to fourth-graders participating in Tuesday’s annual Fun Run.
“The mayor chose to announce this on the back of the T-shirts worn by fourth graders today,” the group added.
City Councilor Margaret Klein, one of two candidates challenging the incumbent Hart and who has been endorsed by Backs the Blue, emailed a response to The Courier as well.
“In keeping with his tradition of doing things behind closed doors, the mayor never discussed this move with the City Council,” Klein wrote. “In this latest stunt, the mayor has reaffirmed that he has no interest in working with the City Council or our police officers; rather (he) only cares about the wellbeing of his hand-picked chief.”
After he was made aware of the controversy Tuesday, Hart said Fitzgerald’s title has not changed. Instead, he said it was an inadvertent mistake by Leisure Services, which makes the shirts for the run.
He said Leisure Services swapped former Director of Safety Services Dan Trelka’s name from the 2019 shirt design with Fitzgerald’s name and signature, but did not change the job title, resulting in the incorrect title for Fitzgerald.
“There was no closed-door decision to elevate Chief Fitzgerald to Director of Safety Services,” Hart wrote. “It was an unfortunate misprint. ... This accusation is irresponsible and disappointing.”
Leisure Services Director Paul Huting confirmed that account in a statement Tuesday, saying it was “a simple editing mistake” made by his department.
“I sincerely apologize and accept responsibility for any confusion or controversy caused,” Huting wrote.
Hart further noted that despite denigrating Fitzgerald lately, Klein supported his hiring last year.
When told of Hart’s explanation, Klein contended Trelka’s title had not been director of safety services since 2016, when he transitioned back to police chief.
“So the shirts must have been wrong for the past several years?” Klein said. She also said she had heard “rumblings that Hart intends to make this change” regarding Fitzgerald’s title.
Hart responded that he had reassigned Trelka’s duties to focus on being police chief that year, but Trelka’s title technically had not changed, so it was not changed on the T-shirts. He provided a PDF of the shirt design from 2017 as proof the title had remained the same.
Waterloo Community Schools also sent a statement through the mayor’s office.
“This is such an unfortunate misinterpretation of what amounts to a clerical oversight,” the district wrote. “This event is truly intended to be about the young children in our community who we all love and support.”