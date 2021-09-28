Dust-up between mayor, Klein over wrong title on Fun Run T-shirts

After he was made aware of the controversy Tuesday, Hart said Fitzgerald’s title has not changed. Instead, he said it was an inadvertent mistake by Leisure Services, which makes the shirts for the run.

He said Leisure Services swapped former Director of Safety Services Dan Trelka’s name from the 2019 shirt design with Fitzgerald’s name and signature, but did not change the job title, resulting in the incorrect title for Fitzgerald.

“There was no closed-door decision to elevate Chief Fitzgerald to Director of Safety Services,” Hart wrote. “It was an unfortunate misprint. ... This accusation is irresponsible and disappointing.”

Leisure Services Director Paul Huting confirmed that account in a statement Tuesday, saying it was “a simple editing mistake” made by his department.

“I sincerely apologize and accept responsibility for any confusion or controversy caused,” Huting wrote.

Hart further noted that despite denigrating Fitzgerald lately, Klein supported his hiring last year.

When told of Hart’s explanation, Klein contended Trelka’s title had not been director of safety services since 2016, when he transitioned back to police chief.