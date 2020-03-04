Dust control permits deadline is approaching

WATERLOO -- Rural Black Hawk County residents planning to apply dust control on county roads have until April 10 to sign up for the service.

County policy allows residents to apply approved dust-suppressing materials to gravel roads. Residents are responsible for all payments to the contractor, but there is no charge for the permit.

Those planning to apply dust control should contact an approved contractor immediately.

A list of approved contractors and more information on the county's dust control policy can be found online at www.co.black-hawk.ia.us/214/Dust-Control.

Call the Black Hawk County Engineer's Office, 833-3008, with questions.