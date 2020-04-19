Dupaco would displace Doughy Joey's in plan coming before Cedar Falls council

CEDAR FALLS — A pizza restaurant would be replaced at its highly visible location along Iowa Highway 58 by a credit union under a proposal coming before the City Council on Monday.
Council members will be asked to approve the site plan for construction of a Dupaco Community Credit Union at 126 Brandilyn Blvd., where Doughy Joey’s Peetza Joynt is now located.
The 7 p.m. meeting will be held by video conference. The public can watch it on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or at the station’s YouTube site. Those who want to participate in the meeting can find details on dialing in with their phone as well as joining the video conference by smartphone or computer on the agenda at cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With-Video.
The proposal, approved earlier this month by the Planning and Zoning Commission, would mean demolition of Doughy Joey’s restaurant, near the corner of Highway 58 and Viking Road. The Dupaco building would be constructed in the same location.
“To be clear, it will be a new building,” Chris Sevy, a city planner, told commissioners. “They will tear down the current building.”
Developer Brian Ridge said construction of the new building could get underway by late summer and take about a year to be completed. “We would be looking at getting the property closed in June,” he said, when the restaurant would vacate the premises.
The council will also hold public hearings followed by possible approvals on three matters. They include:
- Vacating and dedicating a storm sewer easement on the northeast corner of 312 W. First St. as part of a project to build a new facility by Community Bank & Trust.
- Remodeling the locker rooms at the Cedar Falls Recreation Center, an estimated $225,000 project. The plan is expected to update the facilities, make it more user friendly and increase privacy.
- Adjusting the city’s ward and precinct boundaries to include land being voluntarily annexed along the southwest edge of Cedar Falls. The council approved applications in August for the annexation along Union and Viking roads adjacent to the industrial park which the state’s city development board approved in February. The code of ordinances needs to be amended to add the area into Ward 2 Precinct 2.
