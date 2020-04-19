Dupaco would displace Doughy Joey's in plan coming before Cedar Falls council

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — A pizza restaurant would be replaced at its highly visible location along Iowa Highway 58 by a credit union under a proposal coming before the City Council on Monday.

Council members will be asked to approve the site plan for construction of a Dupaco Community Credit Union at 126 Brandilyn Blvd., where Doughy Joey’s Peetza Joynt is now located.

The 7 p.m. meeting will be held by video conference. The public can watch it on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or at the station’s YouTube site. Those who want to participate in the meeting can find details on dialing in with their phone as well as joining the video conference by smartphone or computer on the agenda at cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With-Video.

The proposal, approved earlier this month by the Planning and Zoning Commission, would mean demolition of Doughy Joey’s restaurant, near the corner of Highway 58 and Viking Road. The Dupaco building would be constructed in the same location.