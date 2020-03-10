Dunn wants to be part of healing process on Cedar Falls council

CEDAR FALLS — A health care professional running for an at-large City Council seat wants to mend the rift that has emerged in the community.

“My hope in my campaign is to promote healing in our community for anyone that maybe feels any division at this time,” said Kelly Dunn, particularly surrounding the city’s implementation of the public safety officer program. “I’m concerned with the division that may be present in our community.”

The licensed practical nurse is one of five people running in the March 24 special election for the seat vacated when Rob Green became Cedar Falls’ mayor. The council filled the seat by appointment, but a citizens’ petition drive is forcing the special election to be held.

The 41-year-old Aurora native first came to Cedar Falls in 1996 to attend the University of Northern Iowa and now lives in the city with her family.

“I didn’t know if there was going to be anybody on the ballot that I could support,” said Dunn, explaining why she chose to step forward. She has expressed support for PSOs, who are cross trained to assist in the city’s police or fire divisions, during recent council meetings.

