Dunn wants to be part of healing process on Cedar Falls council

CEDAR FALLS — A health care professional running for an at-large City Council seat wants to mend the rift that has emerged in the community.
“My hope in my campaign is to promote healing in our community for anyone that maybe feels any division at this time,” said Kelly Dunn, particularly surrounding the city’s implementation of the public safety officer program. “I’m concerned with the division that may be present in our community.”
The licensed practical nurse is one of five people running in the March 24 special election for the seat vacated when Rob Green became Cedar Falls’ mayor. The council filled the seat by appointment, but a citizens’ petition drive is forcing the special election to be held.
The 41-year-old Aurora native first came to Cedar Falls in 1996 to attend the University of Northern Iowa and now lives in the city with her family.
“I didn’t know if there was going to be anybody on the ballot that I could support,” said Dunn, explaining why she chose to step forward. She has expressed support for PSOs, who are cross trained to assist in the city’s police or fire divisions, during recent council meetings.
“I am not against firefighters,” she noted. “I am not anti-union. I am anti-misinformation, I am against hostile environments.”
Dunn is concerned that those problems are being stoked by how the issue is discussed on social media.
“I want people to know that they have an option if they’re feeling the way that I do,” she added. “I’m not taking away from any other candidates. I do know that everybody deserves a voice.”
“I feel like I’m a good candidate beyond that issue,” she added, with a focus on quality of life. “I’m not a single issue candidate.”
Dunn talked about the value of the trail system in Cedar Falls and promoting it as an alternative form of transportation. “I want to make sure our trails are maintained in the winter months,” she said. She also expressed support for efforts begun by the city to be more environmentally friendly in its operations and development.
If elected, she pledges to pay attention to the voices of constituents throughout the city.
“I hope to offer an open ear that is able to listen to all perspectives of what concerns the citizens of Cedar Falls and an open mind and level head that will help move our city forward,” said Dunn.