Dunn tops Saul in Cedar Falls council runoff election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — A candidate who described herself as "the underdog" in the race for an at-large seat on the City Council has come out on top in Tuesday's runoff election.

Kelly Dunn received 3,087 votes, or 55.2%, according to unofficial results from the Black Hawk County election office. LeaAnn Saul had 2,494 votes, or 44.6%. There were also 11 write-in votes for the election, which drew 18.8% of registered Cedar Falls voters.

"I knew the whole time I was the underdog," said Dunn, in the race that started with five candidates. "I still considered myself the underdog after the July 7 race."

Saul captured the top spot in that special election -- but did not receive a majority of votes, leading to the runoff. Dunn, a 42-year-old licensed practical nurse, came in second.

"No matter what, I said (Tuesday) morning, I'm going to be proud of what we've done," said Dunn. "I feel like we ran a good campaign, and I feel like we've been kind."

She noted it's been five months since her nominating petition signatures were turned in. "This has been a whirlwind," she said of campaigning for the seat. "For about 5-1/2 months, this has been my life.